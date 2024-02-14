Milwaukee asked to pay $40,000 to settle discrimination complaint against Tearman Spencer

The Milwaukee Common Council is being asked to approve a $40,000 payment to settle a discrimination claim against City Attorney Tearman Spencer by one of his former employees who said he touched her inappropriately.

Under the terms of the proposed settlement, $30,000 would go to former Assistant City Attorney Naomi Gehling, who has accused Spencer of placing his hand on her knee during a meeting on July 23, 2020, just months after he took office. She is now deputy director of the city Fire and Police Commission.

Spencer has denied wrongdoing.

The final $10,000 of the proposed settlement would go to Gehling's attorney, Peter Fox.

The proposal is being made by attorney Daniel Finerty, who was hired to represent the city in the case.

Finerty offered this deal after a state investigator found "probable cause" to believe Spencer violated state labor law by effectively forcing Gehling out of his office after she informed a deputy city attorney and human resources staffer of the touching incident.

What happens to the proposal now?

The five-member Judiciary and Legislation Committee is scheduled to vote on it on Feb. 21. The committee's recommendation would go before the full council on Feb. 27 for a vote, unless it is held in committee.

"I think that's a reasonable settlement," said Ald. Robert Bauman, vice chairman of the committee.

Bauman noted that the settlement would not represent the full cost of the case because taxpayers are on the hook for Finerty's legal fees. The council previously approved spending up to $50,000 for his legal expenses.

Is Spencer's attorney conceding the discrimination claim?

No.

In his letter to council members, Finerty said the proposed settlement represents "a comparatively expeditious and cost-effective financial end to this litigation."

Finerty said he believes the city's defense was strong, including Spencer's denials, and that it would ultimately win the case. But he believed it would be best to settle.

"I believe this Resolution provides the City with an opportunity to avoid further expense and, in an unlikely worst case scenario, risk of a future adverse judgment," Finerty wrote.

What does Gehling think of the proposed settlement?

Fox had no comment. Gehling couldn't be reached for comment.

Where does her discrimination complaint stand with the state?

Gehling's complaint is scheduled to go before a state administrative law judge on April 23 and 24 — three weeks after Milwaukee voters are to decide whether to re-elect Spencer.

Spencer, who is in his first term, is running for re-election on April 2. Opposing him is state Rep. Evan Goyke, D-Milwaukee.

In 2022, Gehling filed a discrimination complaint with the state Department of Workforce Development's Equal Rights Division. In it, she alleged she was "ostracized and mistreated" by Spencer after she informed a deputy city attorney and human resources staffer of the incident. She also accused him of creating a "toxic and uncomfortable" workplace for her.

In her preliminary finding, Leticia Daley, a state equal rights officer, said Gehling's resignation in April 2021 appears to be a "constructive discharge," meaning Gehling felt she had no option but to resign because of her "sex and her report of unlawful discrimination."

"It appears that (Spencer) may have more harshly scrutinized (Gehling's) performance after she opposed discrimination," Daley wrote.

An earlier city Department of Employee Relations investigation into allegations by Gehling and five other staffers found that Spencer was not bound by the city's anti-harassment policy because he is an elected official.

Legislation approved by the Common Council and signed by Mayor Cavalier Johnson in January 2022 made elected and appointed officials subject to the anti-harassment policy that applies to employees.

It states that the Department of Employee Relations can hold elected officials accountable up to a written warning. For a higher-level response, the department can defer to a city ordinance that under certain circumstances empowers a majority of the council to "dismiss from office" elected officials and appointees, except justices of the peace.

Contact Daniel Bice at (414) 313-6684 or dbice@jrn.com. Follow him on X at @DanielBice or on Facebook at fb.me/daniel.bice.

Contact Alison Dirr at adirr@jrn.com. Follow her on X at @AlisonDirr.

THANK YOU: Subscribers' support makes this work possible. Help us share the knowledge by buying a gift subscription.

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: City asked to pay $40,000 to settle complaint against Tearman Spencer