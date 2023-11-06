Milwaukee bakery to close after 50 years
After 50 years in business, the owners of Lopez Bakery on Historic Mitchell Street announced they are permanently closing the business and selling the building.
After 50 years in business, the owners of Lopez Bakery on Historic Mitchell Street announced they are permanently closing the business and selling the building.
Three INTs, 4.4 yards per attempt and just one TD against a Colts defense that has been one of the worst in the NFL. Young was rightfully critical of his own performance, but while the fix won't be simple, it is straightforward.
You can expect these two rookies to be priorities on the Week 10 fantasy football waiver wire.
C.J. Stroud was an outlier on Sunday as several quarterbacks struggled. Scott Pianowski examines Week 9's fantasy winners and losers.
CJ Stroud set an NFL record with the best performance of his remarkable rookie campaign.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
C.J. McCollum's right lung collapsed in 2021, too, after a rib injury when he was with the Trail Blazers.
USC now ranks No. 122 out of 133 FBS teams in total defense (436 yards per game) and No. 124 in scoring defense (34.5 points per game).
A 1986 Mitsubishi Cordia hatchback in a California wrecking yard.
After 15 years in the National Football League, Emmitt Smith ran into his toughest challenge: reinventing himself in the next season of his life.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Cowboys vs. Birds game.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Seattle Seahawks vs. Baltimore Ravens game.
JBL headphones for $25, and Instant Pot air fryer at a $100 discount, a wildly popular Fire TV Stick for at a 50% discount: Scoop 'em up while you can.
First, I covered Brazilian banking-as-a-service startup QI Tech’s $200 million raise led by General Atlantic. This was a big deal, besides just being a lot of cash, because it also marked the largest venture round in Brazil so far this year — not just in fintech, but across all industries. The company was gracious enough to share revenue figures, which is also not very common, noting that revenue was up 89% in the first half of 2023 compared to the same period last year.
A Purdue investigation found that Connor Stalions purchased tickets to six Purdue home games.
Patrick Mahomes is looking to bounce back after a poor performance in Week 8.
Would 11,000+ Amazon shoppers steer you wrong?
All you need are these five tools — available on Amazon, and starting at just $8.
By the time November rolls around, we can usually identify the No. 1 team in the country. That's not the case this year.
The singer and author is looking back on her struggles as she marks a sobriety milestone.
Chicago also declined closer Liam Hendriks' club option.