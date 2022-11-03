Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer's car stolen in Walker's Point

Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said his car was stolen Tuesday night in Walker's Point.

Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer had his car stolen on Tuesday night in Walker's Point.

Budenholzer addressed the incident at a pregame press conference Wednesday night before the Bucks game against the Detroit Pistons. "Yes, everything's OK. My car was stolen. We reported it to the Milwaukee Police Department and they did some great, quick work, and it was found and nobody was hurt. I'm thankful for all that," Budenholzer said.

Conservative website Wisconsin Right Now was the first to report the car theft. The website reported that Budenholzer's car was stolen near South Second Street and West Florida Street, after he left his keys in his Audi. A police captain reportedly picked up Budenholzer and took him home.

The Milwaukee Police Department did not immediately respond for details.

According to crime statistics provided by MPD, a record 10,480 vehicle thefts occurred in the city in 2021. As of Tuesday, there have been 7,017 vehicle thefts in 2022, which is down 21% year-to-date from 2021.

