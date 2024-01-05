A Milwaukee Bucks player did a postgame jersey swap with the Spurs’ mascot

Milwaukee Bucks center Robin Lopez is in his 15th NBA season, and he seemingly knows his basketball career soon will be coming to an end.

That could explain why he appears to be collecting some special keepsakes. On Thursday night, Lopez sought to swap jerseys following the Bucks’ 125-121 win over the Spurs in San Antonio.

That’s not unusual. Players is multiple sports will seek an opponent to exchange jerseys with following a game. For example, after the Chiefs’ 21-14 win over the Dolphins in Frankfurt, Germany, Travis Kelce and Mecole Hardman both sought to get Hill’s No. 10 Miami jersey.

What was different about Lopez’s request was which jersey he wanted. It belonged to the Spurs’ mascot, Coyote.

Not sure I’ve seen this before, but it was a great moment from Thursday and fortunately it was caught by TNT’s cameras. Take a look.

Robin Lopez did a jersey swap with the Spurs mascot pic.twitter.com/RFkJvQ22xY — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) January 5, 2024

Still thinkin' about Robin Lopez and the Spurs mascot swapping jerseys pic.twitter.com/VEzCEFIlQ5 — J.E. Skeets (@jeskeets) January 5, 2024

The person in that mascot suit must have been thrilled because he or she got to keep Lopez’s jersey.