Milwaukee business owner didn't pay $100K in payroll taxes to IRS

The owner of a Milwaukee personal care business pleaded guilty to federal tax and bankruptcy crimes.

Federal prosecutors say Lakeesha S. Jackson, 45, willfully failed to pay the Internal Revenue Service more than $100,000 in payroll taxes her business withheld from employee paychecks during the second, third and fourth quarters of 2017.

Her business, Nurturing Concepts LLC, operated on North Avenue in Milwaukee and filed and listed the IRS as its largest creditor.

More: Suspects in robbery ring that targeted Milwaukee-area postal workers now charged with racketeering

Jackson admitted to fraudulently submitting a forged bank statement during this proceeding to hide a $40,000 transfer to Jackson’s successor business, Center of Care LLC.

Jackson also admitted to improperly diverting to this successor business payments made out to Nurturing Concepts.

“Individuals and businesses who engage in this type of tax and bankruptcy fraud not only injure every taxpayer but also place businesses who play by the rules at a commercial disadvantage,” Gregory J. Haanstad, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin, said in a statement Tuesday.

More: Reedsburg lawyer stole $1.6 million from client's trust to pay for home improvements, 2 trucks and a tractor

She pleaded guilty to the charge Jan. 31.

A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for April 30 before U.S. District Judge Lynn Adleman.

This case was investigated by the Special Agents from the Internal Revenue Services’ Criminal Investigation Division. Assistant U.S. Attorney Farris Martini was the prosecutor.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee business owner pleads guilty to tax, bankruptcy crimes