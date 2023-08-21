These Milwaukee city departments have the highest salaries

Milwaukee city positions range from positions at City Hall to the library to the police department. As employees of local government, their salaries are paid primarily through taxes and the information is publicly available to browse.

The Journal Sentinel has a database that allows you to search for compensation data of over 12,000 employees over the course of four years, from 2019 to 2022.

VIEW THE DATABASE

Here's a look at what some of the data shows:

Average earnings among Milwaukee city departments

The average total earnings among full-time Milwaukee city employees in 2022 was about $68,236, including overtime and other forms of compensation, about a 7 percent increase from 2021. The average hourly rate among all city employees was $26.05, about a 3 percent decrease from 2021.

The highest-paid Milwaukee city departments

The top-paid departments with more than 10 employees are the Fire Operations Bureau, with an average gross income of $96,313, and the Police Department, whose employees earned $81,078. In 2022, there were 741 employees within the Fire Department and the highest-paid positions were fire captains, fire lieutenants and firefighters. The Police Department employed almost 2,500 people. Large amounts of overtime compensation are included in these averages.

Which departments paid employees more than $100,000?

Just over 1,600 Milwaukee city employees from 25 departments were paid more than $100,000 in 2022.

Many positions within the Department of Administration, Department of Public Works, Fire Department, Police Department and City Attorney's office have employees paid well over $100,000.

Which departments paid out the most overtime?

Police and fire departments have much higher overtime budgets than other city departments since 2020. In 2022, the total overtime budget for the police department was over $26 million, while the fire bureau’s was over $12 million. Both departments reported increases over 2021. The Police Department’s overtime budget increased by 26 percent, and the fire department increased by 8 percent.

