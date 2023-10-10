Milwaukee Common Council revokes licenses for gas station where Isaiah Allen was killed

The Milwaukee Common Council unanimously voted to revoke the business licenses for the gas station where a worker allegedly shot and killed Isaiah Allen in August on the city’s northwest side.

The vote was taken with more than a dozen family and community members in attendance. It comes after Allen’s family spent more than 50 days protesting outside the gas station, at 4295 N. Teutonia Ave., and collecting more than 4,000 petition signatures in hopes of closing the business.

“The community can come together and things can change if we just stick together and focus on one goal,” said Natalie Easter Allen, the mother of Isaiah Allen. “We can make a difference.”

The gas station’s owner, Gurinder Nagra, didn't appear at Tuesday’s Common Council meeting. An attorney for him, Emil Ovbiagele, didn't immediately return a request for comment about any plans to appeal the decision.

Allen, 29, was killed Aug. 16 after he took some snack cakes from the store and was shot in the head by a worker, police said.

That worker, William Pinkin, 56, has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide and has pleaded not guilty.

Pinkin appeared to be working security at the gas station for several months before the shooting, according to residents, although Nagra and Ovbiagele have denied security was part of his duties. Pinkin was also convicted of homicide in 1989 after he shot a store clerk in the head during a robbery, according to court records.

In a September meeting with the city’s Licenses Committee, Nagra admitted he hired Pinkin without performing a background check.

Safety concerns had been mounting at the business before the shooting, with multiple shootings, robberies and batteries reported there since 2021. Police labeled it a nuisance property earlier this year and city officials had warned Nagra about providing better security and avoided incidents with guns.

Nagra, of Franklin, owns four other gas stations in Milwaukee.

On Tuesday, Easter Allen said she's prepared to continue protesting outside the business to discourage the owner from seeking an appeal. She also said someone must answer for her son’s death in court.

“We’re still going to fight because it’s not over,” she said.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee council revokes gas station licenses after fatal shooting