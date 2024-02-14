Milwaukee could get 3-5 inches of snow Thursday morning, National Weather Service says

Milwaukee's snowless streak is finally expected to come to an end early Thursday morning.

Wet snow or a rain-snow mix is in the forecast, along with a high of 39 degrees and a low of 23. Milwaukee hasn't seen snowfall since Jan. 28, said local National Weather Service meteorologist Andy Boxell on Tuesday.

The Milwaukee-Sullivan National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory, in effect from midnight to 6 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 15.

"A band of wintry precipitation is expected to move across the area late Wednesday night and early Thursday, with slushy snow accumulations causing impacts to the Thursday morning commute," the weather service wrote. "Accumulating snow is most favored north of I-94, with more rain mixing in further south, however there is uncertainty as to where this cutoff will occur."

We could see as much as 3-to-5 inches of snow, the weather service said. Snowfall is expected to begin between 11 p.m. on Wednesday and 1 a.m. on Thursday, with snowfall peaking between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m. It is expected to stop by 7 a.m.

The weather service warned that the snow will bring reduced visibility and will likely impact Thursday morning commutes. High snowfall rates could result in slushy accumulations on roadways, NWS said.

Over the weekend, temperatures could also be conducive to snowfall on Friday and Saturday, but it's less likely. "Temperatures will turn back colder over the weekend into the high 20s and 30s," Boxell said. "Friday and Saturday are actually below average for a change."

This has been one of the most snowless winters in Milwaukee history. From Dec. 1 through Feb. 12, Milwaukee has received 16.2 inches of snow, Boxell said. Average winter snowfall by this time of year is nearly double that ― 30.5 inches.

This is largely due to a weather phenomenon known as El Niño. During an El Niño event, the ocean warms to above-average sea surface temperatures in the central and eastern Pacific Ocean. In general, El Niño creates conditions favorable for a warmer temperature pattern across the Great Lakes region, Boxell explained. Winters with moderate-to-strong El Niño effects also tend to see below-average snowfall.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee weather: Up to 5 inches of snow forecast for Thursday