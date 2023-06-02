A Milwaukee County correctional officer is charged with attempted sexual assault of an inmate

A Milwaukee County sheriff's jail officer was charged Friday with attempting to sexually assault an inmate housed at the County Jail and illegally allowing an inmate to use his phone.

Devon Winbush, 29, who was hired as a correctional officer at the jail in July 2022, has been charged with one felony count of attempted second-degree sexual assault of an inmate. If convicted he could face up to $50,000 in fines, 20 years in prison, or both. He has also been charged with one felony count of delivering illegal articles to an inmate, which could result in $10,000 in fines, three years and six months in prison, or both.

Between May 17 and May 27, Winbush allowed a female inmate to use his phone for several hours. Detectives investigating the incident reported they found a photo of the inmate Facetiming with her partner, according to the criminal complaint.

Winbush also put $35 in her jail account. He set up an alias texting account within the jail's texting system to contact the inmate, writing her messages, including: "Well I cannot lie ever since I laid eyes on you I thought you were cute."

The complaint also notes that Winbush made comments to the inmate about her body, came into her cell 30 times during one shift and one time when she was showering, and entered her cell after which he inappropriately touched her when she was lying on her bed. Winbush also exposed his penis to her after entering her cell and asked her to touch it.

"This does not exhaust the information in the state’s possession," according to the complaint.

On May 29, Winbush was taken into the County Jail and then transferred to the Racine County Jail, where he is now being held, according to Racine County Jail records.

Winbush was on a probationary period for his employment when he was arrested over the incidents. His employment has since been terminated following an investigation by Sheriff's Office's Criminal Investigation Division and an internal inquiry, according to the authorities.

“The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office is committed to holding itself accountable,” Sheriff Denita Ball said. “I have said before and mean it more than ever that no one — especially a member of this or any other criminal justice agency — is above the law. This former officer is alleged to have broken the law and to have violated the trust put in him to protect the wellbeing of our occupants. He will face consequences as determined by a judge or a jury."

An initial court appearance is set for Saturday.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee County jail officer charged with attempted sexual assault