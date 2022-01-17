How Milwaukee County investigates witness intimidation, including the case of Darrell Brooks

This story was republished on Jan. 17, 2022 to make it free for all readers.

The witness intimidation case against Darrell Brooks began soon after he was identified as the suspect in the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack.

At the time, Brooks, 39, was free on bail in a felony domestic violence case out of Milwaukee County. As part of that case, he was ordered not to have contact with the victim.

But he reportedly did have contact with her in Waukesha, just before the parade attack.

That information made its way to the witness intimidation unit within the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office, the only such dedicated unit in the state and one considered a national model.

"We had intel that prior to the (parade), the victim in the Waukesha incident with Brooks was the same victim we had on our (domestic violence) case here in Milwaukee," said Tara Ferguson, deputy chief investigator for the witness intimidation and child support units.

"So that was a violation of the no contact order that we had," she said. "We, of course, went back to listen to the phone calls to see if there had been contact and what it was, and we did find that intimidation and that's why it was charged in that case."

Brooks and his multiple criminal cases have prompted heavy scrutiny on the local criminal justice system — from bail decisions and risk assessments to how domestic violence cases are handled.

To some, the witness intimidation case represents another missed opportunity to hold Brooks accountable before the parade attack, as he made those calls weeks before. But that does not account for the realities of investigating those kinds of cases, others argue.

The Milwaukee County Jail can hold about 900 people. As of last month, the jail population included about 175 people awaiting homicide charges, another 100 with pending first-degree sexual assault cases and about 70 more facing charges related to serious crimes against children.

Those in custody can make calls on phones or video chats and write letters and emails. Inmates are reminded at the start of calls their communications are recorded.

A witness protection analyst with the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office listens to jail calls in 2015.

The witness intimidation unit — eight investigators and two full-time analysts — work on cases that come to their attention by way of victims, victim advocates, prosecutors or police. More than 60% of the unit's cases involve domestic violence.

Once a case is started, investigators or analysts pull those recordings, which can span hours, and listen for any sign of intimidation, sometimes hidden in coded language. Based on what they find, they may start to monitor a person's calls in near real-time.

"This has always been a high priority for us," Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm said. "But having said that, there's never a lack of work."

How witness protection changed in Milwaukee County

In Milwaukee, witnesses have been killed, targeted in murder plots and had their houses set on fire.

For those who intimidate, the goal is simple: Make people stop cooperating with the criminal justice system so cases get dismissed.

In the 2000s, Milwaukee County underwent a fundamental shift in witness protection. At the time, witnesses deemed at risk were taken to a hotel during court proceedings. But that didn't keep them safe once they went back into a neighborhood.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, which operates the jail, was responsible for that work, but their witness protection unit disbanded around 2004 because of budget cuts.

In 2007, a 24-year-old man, Maurice Pulley, refused bribes and came to court to testify against the man charged with shooting him in the face. Three days later, Pulley was shot and killed in front of his parents' house.

His death prompted Chisholm to take over the job of witness protection and investigation with funding support from the county and state. Instead of whisking witnesses to hotels, the investigators would build intimidation cases against suspects, leading to more charges and longer prison sentences. About half of the district attorney's investigators are focused on witness protection.

In 2015, Chisholm's investigators foiled a plot by a homicide suspect to have a key witness executed and kept that witness safe. The suspect was convicted of two homicides, the second of which was a teen girl who had witnessed the first killing.

A Milwaukee Journal Sentinel analysis later found prosecutors had charged 190 people with witness intimidation that year — a 250% increase from a decade before. The 2015 cases resulted in a lower rate of dismissals, more convictions and longer sentences than those issued in 2005, the analysis found.

That year, investigators examined about 400 possible cases of witness intimidation, an explosion of work that led to "triaging," said Scott LaFleur, chief of the investigations division, in a recent interview.

This year, the unit likely will refer about 200 cases of witness intimidation to prosecutors for charges, a similar number to last year, he said.

A 'labor-intensive' process to find evidence amid hours of calls

Jail calls are just one piece of evidence in a witness intimidation case.

Inmates are limited by money, or sometimes court order, in how often they can make calls.

"You can make one call, you could make 30 calls a day," Ferguson said. "They could be one minute long, they could go up to 20 minutes long."

Analysts try to pinpoint calls that might have relevant material and listen carefully, often repeatedly, to identify who is involved and what is being discussed. In Brooks' case, the complaint says at one point he was speaking with the victim but referring to her in the third person, as if they were speaking about someone else.

Hours of calls can result in short 10 or 15-second snippets of evidence, LaFleur said. The information is relayed to investigators who then build the case with victim interviews and other information to confirm the identifies of who was on the call.

Employees in the District Attorney's Office listen to jail calls in 2015.

In many cases, the review of jail calls can stretch on. At some point, investigators must make a decision to send what they have to prosecutors.

"It's labor intensive," LaFleur said. "We have to move onto the next case."

The number of investigators has remained consistent over the past five years. The unit usually gets additional part-time analyst through work-study agreements.

The volume of investigations this year and last is tied directly to the pandemic and how it shifted court operations, said Chief Deputy District Attorney Kent Lovern.

Court cases are backlogged. Typically the district attorney's office carries about 6,000 open cases at any time. Right now, it's closer to 11,000 open cases. So far this year, the district attorney's office has reviewed about 8,000 domestic violence cases for potential charges, on pace with prior years.

Prosecutors who review domestic violence cases usually work out of the Sojourner Family Peace Center, but that was disrupted during part of the pandemic. All of that has led to less direct, in-person contact with victims, and victims are the starting point for witness intimidation cases, Lovern said.

"It's all driven by contact with victims and what they're expressing to our victim witness advocates, or what they might be expressing to a police officer," he said. "But more often than that, it's what they're expressing to our advocates as the case starts to build."

Witness intimidation often occurs in domestic violence cases

In Milwaukee County, prosecutors have argued that by intimidating a witness, a defendant has given up certain rights such as cross-examination. That has allowed some victim statements made to police on scene to be entered as evidence, rather than having the victim testify in person.

Prosecutors have frequently used this argument in domestic violence cases, which by their nature often involve threats or coercion.

The cases have complicated dynamics. Victims can fear their partner or subjecting their children to the disruption or losing custody of them. They might lack housing or financial support, or face religious or family pressure. Also, many women, particularly women of color, do not trust police or the criminal justice system.

Those are "enormous pressures," Lovern said.

"Then when a layer of overt intimidation or dissuasion is added to that, the concerns that a victim would have about all of those other issues related to her own safety, safety of children, the security of children financially — those all become real when articulated by somebody who's manipulating the process against them," he said.

When the Milwaukee County witness intimidation unit pulled Brooks jail calls, they found he began trying to dissuade the victim in his earlier case before he was even formally charged. He promised her marriage and blamed her for his pending legal troubles, according to the criminal complaint.

"You have to keep your mouth shut," he told her.

Where to get help

Text the Sojourner Family Peace Center's 24-hour confidential domestic violence hotline at 414-877-8100 or call 414-933-2722.

The Milwaukee Women's Center also offers a hotline at 414-671-6140.

The Asha Project, which serves African American women in Milwaukee, provides a crisis line from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 414-252-0075.

For Waukesha County resources, The Women's Center offers a hotline at 262-542-3828.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline can be reached at (800) 799-7233 or by texting LOVEIS to 22522. For a full list of domestic violence resources across the state, go to endabusewi.org/get-help.

