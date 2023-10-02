The Milwaukee County Jail was called 'a ticking time bomb.' A year later, the problems persist

A year ago, staffing conditions at the Milwaukee County Jail were called "a ticking time bomb."

The warning proved prophetic, and the conditions that prompted it appear to remain in place.

In little over a year there have been six in-custody deaths — of which two have been ruled as suicide and three natural. The spate of deaths trigger calls for an investigation into the jail's policies and procedures. In May, the county board approved legislation that would seek the review of the County Jail presented before county supervisors over the last month.

A disturbance in the jail led prosecutors to charge 27 men after they barricaded themselves inside a jail library in August.

Milwaukee County Sheriff Denita Ball told county supervisors Thursday she wants to improve the conditions for those housed in the jail, particularly for those with severe mental health challenges, but said she cannot due to the staggering staffing shortages that persist among her correctional officers and sworn deputies.

"Our objective is that no one — and I mean no one — dies while in our care or our custody," she told supervisors. "No one wants to see the hurt and despair of a grieving loved one or go through the aftermath of things that follow these tragedies ... We are striving towards making sure that no one dies in our custody."

In an effort to improve transparency surrounding the jail's staffing shortages, financial shortcomings and uptick in in-custody deaths, she and other commanding staff and other personnel in her office shared information and answered questions about the jail's current situation.

"I do know that no individual and no institution especially a governmental entity is above scrutiny, constructive feedback, or criticisms and reproach when warranted. That's why we understand the request for this inquiry," Ball told supervisors.

The sheriff explained she has taken measures to address ongoing concerns, which include using suicide prevention barriers in one of the housing units repurposed for suicide watch overflow, implemented a counseling program run by a licensed psychologist for those incarcerated for the first time, with plans to expand — but only "if staffing improves," Ball said.

Roughly a third of those housed in the jail have mental health challenges, according to Aron Dobson, Inspector for the Sheriff's Office.

These issues are nothing new, having plagued her predecessors, including former Sheriffs David Clarke and Earnell Lucas, for decades.

A year ago, a Journal Sentinel investigation found severe staffing shortages at the jail, under Lucas' administration, which put the jail in violation of the court-ordered consent decree reached in 2001 after several people in the jail sued over dangerous conditions.

At that same time, there were ongoing reports of hunger strikes, lockdowns of 21 hours or more, nonexistent mental health care and lags in receiving medication. Inmates and advocates have also raised alarms about the cost of maintaining contact with those housed at the jail, after a report showed that families have paid $5.1 million per year for calls with loved ones in the jail.

During her stint as interim sheriff after Lucas suddenly stepped down in October of last year as well as her run for the top spot, Ball promised to improve the working environment and pay for correctional officers and deputies assigned at the jail and the conditions critics of the office and individuals housed at the jail report.

The Sheriff's Office is 'still sinking'

About a year ago, former president of the Milwaukee Deputy Sheriffs’ Association, Sgt. Fredrick Gladney, told the Journal Sentinel working conditions were so poor and morale so low for correctional officers and sworn deputies that he considered the agency like the Titanic — a sinking ship that many staff wanted to leave.

Now, the current president, Carlos Bruno, voiced his frustrations following the the release of the jail review.

"If we don't get the funding we need to satisfy the retention issues that we currently face for employees that have been here for 10 to 15 plus years, they are going to keep leaving," he said. "You can't change unless you fix the staffing. So, it's still sinking and is going to continue to sink and they're going to start seeing that after Nov. 1, depending on what happens with the with the budget."

The currently hourly range for a correctional officer is between $26.43 and $29.68. For a deputy sheriff position the hourly range is between $27.74 and $36.28.

Racine County pays its correctional officers between $29.55 and $34.10 an hour and Kenosha County's pay range for the same position is between $27 and $30.68. Both counties provide an annual step increase with the pay range.

"If you want to stop the deaths, we need the bodies. If you want to stop everything that's occurring, we need the bodies. But in order to get bodies we have to be competitive. In order to be competitive, you have to pay wages," Bruno has said.

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley laid out in his 2024 budget proposal on Sept. 28., that includes funding for a 2% general wage increase, effective starting in January, for most general county employees. The budget also recommended an additional 1% wage increase for correctional officers, as well as an extra $400,000 to support correctional officer raises, advancements within the range, and/or longevity pay, according to the Office of Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley.

Overall, correctional officers could see a 3% wage increase as early as January, if the proposed budget is adopted.

Crowley's budget also decreases general employee pension contributions from 6.1% to 4.3%, which would result in an added increase in take home pay for correctional officers as well as other county staff.

What does the review of the County Jail show?

As noted by Ball and her staff, the conditions at the jail have been exacerbated by the agency's critical understaffing.

Per the review, the jail has 135 correctional officers — of the 231 budgeted. There are 14 sergeants employed of the 21 budgeted. Understaffing is an issue in all three shifts at the County Jail.

Twenty to 23 deputies also work there to help relieve staffing shortages, Bruno said.

The agency relies heavily on mandated overtime to fill the shifts. For the year-to-date, there have been 41,943 mandated overtime hours — roughly 155 hours on average daily.

"Both sides, including the sworn deputies and correction officers are not coming to work anymore. They're calling in sick and they're using FMLA (Family Medical Leave Act Benefits) because they can't deal with the stress and the environment they're working (in)," Bruno said.

Approximately 75% of jail staff have utilized FMLA benefits, according to numbers from the Sheriff's Office.

The jail has a 4.9 to 1 inmate to correctional officer ratio, making it the jail with the second highest ratio in Wisconsin, according to data released by the agency. While St. Croix County Jail ranked first with 5.4 to 1 ratio, comparably the facility has 189 inmates than the Milwaukee County Jail, which has 928 inmates.

As such, lockdowns are routine at the jail, which results in inmates being kept in their cells between 6 p.m. and 10 a.m.

On any given day, the number of people held at the jail in between 920 and 960, according to Joshua Briggs the director of the County Jail.

"The issue becomes that we're understaffed and we're trying to deal with the overcrowded population," Briggs told supervisors. "This leads to a situation where sometimes it becomes unsafe in the booking room or housing because we just do not have the staff to be able to operate efficiently."

The review notes that the National Commission on Correctional Health Care Resources Inc June 2023 report on the County Jail observed that its medical and mental health service provider, Wellpath LLC, was also understaffed. A plan will be proposed during the December county board cycle to deal with the short staffing.

Wellpath was contracted for two years in April 2019. In December of the following year, the contract was extended to five years, followed by three optional one-year extensions.

The jail previously worked with Miami-based Armor Correctional Health Services Inc, which was found guilty in the 2016 dehydration death of Terrill Thomas earlier this year.

"To change from Armor to Wellpath has been nothing short of phenomenal," Dobson, the sheriff's inspector, said during the Thursday meeting.

Wellpath has authority to decide when an individual in the jail can be sent to the hospital if their medical needs cannot be met, Dobson said.

For mental health issues, it is a different case.

"There is no one else to take someone with serious mental health challenges. We are it," he said. "There is not a another facility that will take an individual with suicidal ideations or serious mental health issues. We have found nowhere else to go."

The jail has a psychiatrist, psychologist and mental health director on staff and other mental health professionals to help care for these individuals.

The jail has a special needs pod, which can hold up to 19 people. It usually serves individuals with severe mental health challenges or on suicide watch, according to the sheriff officials.

Six in-custody deaths

In June of last year, 21-year-old Brieon Green strangled himself with a phone cord while in booking.

That December, 20-year-old Cilivea Thyrion choked to death on an adult diaper while housed in a special needs pod.

The investigations into their suicides did not result in any criminal charges.

Earlier this year, 37-year-old Terrance Mack, was found unresponsive in his cell during a medical check. On Sept. 29, the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office ruled announced that he died by natural causes and was caused by hypertensive cardiovascular disease. The office determined that no criminal conduct was committed by Sheriff’s Office in his death.

In April, jail officer Laquisha N. Cowser, who was accused of lying about performing routine cell safety checks, was charged in the January death of 49-year-old Octaviano Juarez-Corro. Cowser’s plea hearing scheduled for Nov. 21.

While the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office reported that Juarez-Corro’s cause of death was initially unknown, with no reported no signs of injury or trauma at the time, records later showed that there were signs of him having strangled himself.

The Sheriff's Office released a statement announcing the death of 68-year-old Mohammed Afzal on June 16, who had been diagnosed with a terminal illness.

On Aug. 13, a 58-year-old man had been hospitalized "after experiencing heightened symptoms that appeared to be related to his chronic conditions."

Between January 2020 and April 2021, the jail reported four in-custody deaths. Three of the cases were investigated as suicides, with the cause of the death for the fourth individual determined as acute heart failure. Three guards involved in two of those incidents were fired or resigned.

The mother Thyrion, Kerrie Hirte, was present during the committee of the whole, where she provided testimony, speaking of the deaths happening in the jail.

"To me this is unlawful, because we are losing our loved ones that matter so much to some of us," she said. "For us not to be heard is not OK, because now I live a daily life where I wish I had her."

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee County Jail remains a 'sinking ship' amid staffing shortage