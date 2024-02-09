Milwaukee County Jail officer charged with selling cigarettes, phones, THC pens to inmates

A Milwaukee County Jail officer has been charged with selling cigarettes, THC pens and cellphones to inmates.

Devin McGee, 32, who was hired as a correctional officer at the sheriff's office in January 2023, has been charged with one felony county of misconduct in public office and a felony of delivering illegal items to an inmate, each of which carries a potential penalty of 3 1/2 years in prison, a $10,000 fine or both.

According to charges filed Thursday, McGee accepted money from family members of inmates at the County Jail in exchange for contraband items over a five-month period last year. He was paid through the mobile payment service, Cash App, according to the complaint. McGee would charge $50 for a pack of cigarettes, $75 for THC pens and $100 for a cellphone. To avoid getting caught, he would often change his Cash App name.

McGee made roughly almost $1,000, according to dollar amounts listed in the complaint.

On June 24, an inmate alerted jail staff that McGee had been selling cigarettes in the jail. That same day, another correctional officer reported she could smell burning cigarettes during inspections in a housing unit.

Three days later, an inmate revealed to a Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office law enforcement officer investigating the case that inmates would ask McGee if he could bring in a cellphone or cigarettes, and he, in turn, would give them a price and his Cash App name for payment, according to the complaint.

The complaint reported one instance when video surveillance footage showed McGee handing something to an inmate.

During an interview with the sheriff's office law enforcement officer on June 29, 2023, McGee repeatedly denied the allegations made against him. He denied the officer's request to view his Cash App transactions. His transactions were later reviewed after a search warrant.

In a follow-up interview Jan. 17, 2024, McGee stated: "I messed up, everybody mess up, and this was my first time messing up."

McGee said he had been doing transactions with approximately six to 10 inmates at the jail. He also added that he felt blackmailed into continuing as inmates told him that if he did not bring the items they would report him.

He denied ever selling THC pens or cellphones, the complaint notes.

McGee's initial appearance in court is set for Feb. 27.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee County Jail guard charged with selling inmates banned items