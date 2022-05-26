Milwaukee County judge announces candidacy for Wisconsin Supreme Court, decries 'radical right-wing extremists'

Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Janet Protasiewicz

A Milwaukee County judge has announced she is running for a seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

Circuit Judge Janet Protasiewicz will seek the seat currently held by Justice Patience Roggensack, who is not seeking re-election in 2023. If elected, Protasiewicz would flip the control of the court to liberal justices.

Protasiewicz was a longtime assistant prosecutor who was elected to the bench in 2013, and re-elected in 2020.

“I’ve spent more than 35 years in the law, defending the rights of victims, protecting children, and upholding the law, and I see our criminal and civil justice system under attack by radical partisanship,” Protasiewicz said in a news release.

“Our system works because the law is predictable. You can read the constitution, the statutes, and case law, and know what to expect, but as we can see on an almost-daily basis, our most closely-held constitutional rights are under attack by radical right-wing extremists.”

"We must restore confidence that judges aren’t just trying to reach their favored outcomes, but actually applying the law and the constitution."

Protasiewicz is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and Marquette Law School. She and her husband, Greg Sell, a lawyer, live in Franklin.

Subscribe to our On Wisconsin Politics newsletter for the week's political news explained.

Former Justice Dan Kelly has said he is also considering running for a return to the court and would decide by July.

Former Gov. Scott Walker appointed Kelly to the court in 2016 to succeed David Prosser, who retired. Kelly lost his bid to keep the seat when he lost the 2020 election to Jill Karofsky, who at the time was a Dane County Circuit Court judge.

More: Ex-Justice Daniel Kelly calls Brian Hagedorn 'supremely unreliable' as he considers pursuing a return to Wisconsin's high court

More: Wisconsin Supreme Court affirms 'nonsensical' loophole that certain domestic violence offenders can get concealed carry permit

Story continues

Contact Bruce Vielmetti at (414) 224-2187 or bvielmetti@jrn.com. Follow him on Twitter at @ProofHearsay.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal.

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee County judge to run for Wisconsin Supreme Court