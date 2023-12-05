Milwaukee County north-south Bus Rapid Transit line would run from Bayshore Mall to IKEA

Milwaukee County Transit System has announced its recommended route for the new North-South Bus Rapid Transit route, which could run between Glendale's Bayshore Mall and the IKEA in Oak Creek along 27th Street.

The 18-mile line aims at investing in communities of color along the transit corridor, linking residents to essential services, possibly as early as 2028.

On their projected timeline, construction could potentially be carried out between 2026 and 2028.

Per the agency's recommendation, the bus route could have 33 stops, with 20% of its $148.6 million capital cost funded locally and the remaining 80% federally funded. Operations and maintenance cost have been estimated at $11.5 million.

Where will the bus route stop?

Milwaukee County Transit System's new North-South Bus Rapid Transit route.

For now, MCTS has only announced its recommended 33 stops along the corridor, which could include Bayshore Mall, North Teutonia Avenue and West Silver Spring Drive, Norty 27th Street and West Capitol Drive, North 27th Street and West Burleigh Street, North 27th Street and West North Avenue, North27th Street and West Wisconsin Avenue, South 27th Street and West Oklahoma Avenue, and the IKEA in Oak Creek.

How frequent will the buses be?

The buses are projected to run every 10 minutes.

Has the East-West Bus Rapid Transit route been successful?

The new battery powered CONNECT 1 electric bus heads east down East Wisconsin Avenue on the second day of the start of the $55 million nine-mile CONNECT 1 East-West Bus Rapid Transit line in Milwaukee on Monday, June 5, 2023. The first BRT route in the county will stretch from Milwaukee's downtown to the Milwaukee Regional Medical Center in Wauwatosa along Wisconsin Avenue and Bluemound Road will let. Passengers will ride for free through September 30.

Milwaukee's East-West Bus Rapid Transit (also known as CONNECT 1 Bus Rapid Transit), which was launched in June stretches along Wisconsin Avenue and Bluemound Road connecting Milwaukee's downtown area to the Milwaukee Regional Medical Center in Wauwatosa.

In September, MCTS announced the service would remain free until early 2024 due to supply chain delays affecting the installation of pre-board fare equipment, according to the agency.

Ridership on the line has hit 3,500 rides a day, according to MCTS's recent report. This number is slightly less than the 3,600 rides a day reported in September. It is, however, a 15% increase to ridership in the corridor compared to last fall.

The bus operates from 4:30 a.m. to 1:30 a.m. During the daytime, on weekdays, buses will arrive every 10 minutes and every 15 minutes on weekends. Evening buses are scheduled to arrive every 20 to 30 minutes.

With the county's winter bus schedule this route will now run every 20 minutes after 10:30 p.m. on Saturdays between Watertown Plank Park and Ride and Wisconsin and Van Buren Street along Wisconsin Avenue.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: North-South BRT would connect Bayshore, IKEA in Milwaukee County