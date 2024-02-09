All Milwaukee County Parks lifeguards will get free Brewers and Summerfest tickets this summer

Are you looking to earn some extra money this summer without sacrificing spending time in the warm weather?

If so, Milwaukee County Parks is currently hiring numerous lifeguards to staff its beaches, waterparks and pools for the summer 2024 season. The county is even offering plenty of freebies and incentives to its guards this year, including one Summerfest ticket and two Brewers tickets to all lifeguards.

And that's not all. Lifeguards will be entered to win a bike from Wheel and Sprocket, kayak rentals from Milwaukee Kayak Company, a variety of gift cards to local businesses courtesy of Visit Milwaukee and more.

According to the parks department website, lifeguards who complete their in-water training by March will also receive "exclusive swag" and two tickets to Milwaukee County Parks attractions, such as the Mitchell Park Domes, Boerner Botanical Gardens and Cool Waters Aquatic Park.

All of these incentives are part of a concerted effort to recruit and retain enough lifeguards to staff the parks' numerous deep-well pools, four waterparks and lakefront beaches.

Due to a long-time, ongoing lifeguard shortage that was greatly exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, the county has not been able to open all of its summer swimming facilities since 2019, said Milwaukee County Parks assistant director of recreation and business services Andrea Wallace.

"Last year, we did all monetary-based incentives, and then we surveyed our staff to see what they'd like," Wallace said. "We looked at those surveys and worked with the Parks Foundation ... and had some great community partners come forward."

The parks will continue monetary incentives for lifeguards this year, as well. These include a $250 sign-on bonus for new guards and an additional $250 bonus for guards who stay on through the entire season. You can also receive a $100 bonus for referring a friend to work as a guard or another job with the parks. Returning guards get bonuses based on experience — $250 for second-year guards, $350 for third-years and $450 for head guards, Wallace said.

The vacationing Bender family from Bartlett, Illinois, father Paul, from right, mother, Jackie, and sons Cullen and Caiden, walk past a no lifeguard on duty sign posted at Bradford Beach in Milwaukee in May 2021.

Wallace said the parks department's target is to hire 200 to 250 guards in order to fully staff all summer swimming facilities. Starting pay begins at $17.13 per hour.

Last summer, the county had 103 guards on staff, Wallace said. That was enough to open two pools and two waterparks: the Sheridan Park and Wilson Park pools, the Cool Waters Aquatic Park in Greenfield Park and Schulz Aquatic Park in Lincoln Park. However, at least five deep-well pools and one waterpark, Pelican Cove, could not open for the 2023 season.

Much of the lifeguard corps was lost in 2020 when the parks couldn't open facilities due to the pandemic.

To try to combat the lifeguard shortage, in 2021, the county board unanimously approved a $3-per-hour pay raise for most parks lifeguards and a $4-per-hour raise for the most experienced seasonal guards.

However, the guard shortage continued into 2022 and 2023. Bradford Beach and the county's other Lake Michigan beaches haven't had guards since the pandemic. However, since 2021, members of a Beach Ambassadors Program have patrolled the shoreline — primarily around Bradford and McKinley beaches — where they provide information to beachgoers about how to safely enjoy the lakefront.

A lifeguard rows a boat at Bradford Beach in July 2019.

Why does Milwaukee County Parks have a lifeguard shortage?

The lifeguard shortage was already beginning before the pandemic. In 2017, the Parks Department had 202 lifeguards; in 2018 that declined to 177. The next year, the number of guards on staff declined again to 131.

Part of the reason for this, Wallace said, is that not everyone can meet the parks' lifeguard swimming requirement ― 100 meters in less than 1 minute and 45 seconds.

Additionally, the growing trend of younger college students taking internships instead of summer jobs could be to blame.

"In the past, you could've had people for a six-year cycle as lifeguards if they started when they're 16," Wallace said. "Internships used to be third and fourth year in college. Now, we're seeing a lot of younger people take internships first, second year of college."

This leaves the parks with fewer experienced third- and fourth-year lifeguards, which are needed for swimming facilities to remain operational. Wallace argues that, like internships, the parks' lifeguard program teaches important career skills.

"The lifesaving training we provide our lifeguards is right under that of an EMT, ... so, if they're looking to be a police officer, firefighter, in the medical field, something like that, this is an experience in those life-saving measures that you don't often get in your first job," she said.

Lifeguards Nathaniel Scharping (left) and Lance Dorsey watch over Lake Michigan at Bradford Beach.

How do I become a Milwaukee County Parks lifeguard?

To qualify for training as a lifeguard for the Milwaukee County Parks, you must be at least 16 years old by July 2024, in good physical condition and able to swim 100 meters in less than 1 minute and 45 seconds.

All guards must complete their training and testing through the parks' free, four-part program. Milwaukee County Parks doesn't accept outside certifications such as those by the Red Cross or YMCA.

Throughout the season, parks lifeguards must complete winter/spring in-water training, a civil service performance exam, an emergency medical responder course and on-site training. More information on the lifeguard training program can be found here.

And the job isn't just open to teens and college students, Wallace said. The lifeguard corps currently includes teachers on their summer break and even a retiree. You can also lifeguard on nights and weekends in addition to your day job.

A beachgoer who didn't want to be identified sunbathes in front of a "No Lifeguard on Duty" sign Thursday, July 1, 2021, at Bradford Beach in Milwaukee.

Upcoming Milwaukee County Parks lifeguard training program dates

The Parks is offering three free, 12-hour in-water training courses this winter and spring for prospective lifeguards. Learn more and register for a course here.

Here are the upcoming course dates:

Feb. 12-28: Mondays and Wednesdays at Pulaski Indoor Pool (2701 S. 16th St.) from 6-8 p.m.

March 19-April 4: Tuesdays and Thursdays at Noyes Indoor Pool (8235 W. Good Hope Rd.) from 6-8 p.m.

April 22-May 8: Mondays and Wednesdays at Pulaski Indoor Pool (2701 S. 16th St.) from 6-8 p.m.

