Milwaukee County was set to erase medical debt. The project was canceled. What happened?

A project aimed at wiping crippling medical debt for thousands of Milwaukee County residents has been quietly scrapped.

The project gained an almost unanimous vote by the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors in March. The board's approval designated $1.6 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds to a new partnership between the county and New York-based national nonprofit RIP Medical Debt, which planned to cover the costs of $153 million in medical debt. Roughly 67,000 Milwaukee County residents were expected to benefit from the countywide push.

So, what happened?

The decision first came to light during a county budget discussion in early November. Milwaukee County Budget Director Joe Lamers said the decision was related to "issues with health care providers."

A Nov. 30 memo from Supervisor Shawn Rolland, who is also the co-chair of the county's ARPA Task Force, cleared up more details about what happened.

While Rolland hoped that the project would have been a far more proactive approach to reducing the burden of medical debt for Milwaukeeans, he said some health care systems in the area favored updating their existing charity care programs to ensure qualifying patients are automatically enrolled.

But, for Rolland, there is a silver lining: Talks over the past six months with the health systems still led to policies that will increase the number of patients receiving charity care.

"Ultimately, at this time, looking at this issue through the lens as a Milwaukee County Board Supervisor, I believe that this enhanced automated approach is more strategic, more fiscally responsible, more sustainable, and as a result, more impactful than the approach we initially approved," Rolland said.

The health systems — Aurora Health Care, Froedtert Health, Ascension, and Children’s Wisconsin — noted that their policies currently forgive 100% of unreimbursed hospital expenses for patients below 250% to 300% of the federal poverty level. They also say they provide sliding scale discounts for uninsured and underinsured patients up to 400% of the federal poverty level and also long-term payment plan options for others who do not qualify for financial assistance.

The memo noted, however, that the health systems’ charity care programs and practices require individual patients to proactively apply, resulting in many who are financially eligible to miss out on the benefits. Rolland speculated that most qualifying patients did not apply due to fears of financial reprisal, a hesitancy to request help, a lack of awareness, and the inherent complexity of medical billing and conversations.

While the project was canceled, RIP Medical Debt was also hopeful that is change in the right direction.

"It is our understanding that the local hospitals are making positive changes to their FAPs (financial assistance policies) that are expected to help reduce the creation of medical debt going forward," a spokesman for RIP Medical Debt told the Journal Sentinel. "To be clear, while we endorse automated enrollment in financial assistance, it does not replace the debt relief work we perform. Our work captures people who fall through the cracks for a variety of reasons and is designed to work in tandem with hospital charity care approaches."

The nonprofit said it will continue to be available and is open to working with hospitals in the Milwaukee area now and in the future.

For now, Rolland has formally requested that the county's ARPA Task Force return the funds so that it may be redeployed for other approved projects.

The ARPA Task Force is set to meet Dec. 7.

