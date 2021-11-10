Milwaukee County Sheriff's Department Chief Deputy Denita Ball to run for sheriff

Milwaukee County Chief Deputy Sheriff Denita Ball will run as a Democrat for sheriff this fall.

Milwaukee County Sheriff's Department Chief Deputy Denita Ball announced her bid for sheriff on Wednesday.

“Milwaukee County is at a crossroads right now,” Ball said in a statement. “Crime, especially violent crime, is increasing at alarming rates. I’m running for Sheriff because we have to reverse this trend. We need our streets to be safe and we must do more to apprehend criminals in addition to putting in place the programs, services, and community level supports that prevent would-be-criminals from committing crimes in the first place.”

In a statement, Ball said she had been a "pivotal part of the significant improvements that have been made in the agency," including safety at the jail and promoting inclusivity.

More: 'This is on all of us': 50 violence prevention advocates denounce unprecedented violence in Milwaukee

Ball was a retired deputy inspector at the Milwaukee Police Department when Sheriff Earnell Lucas appointed her to serve as chief deputy in 2018, making her the highest-ranking woman in the department's history.

Ball was among the finalists for the position of Milwaukee police chief in 2007.

She is the highest profile candidate to enter the race for sheriff.

Also running are Sheriff's Department Capt. Thomas Beal, Inspector and Commander of the Investigative Services Bureau Brian Barkow, Correctional Lt. Mohamed Awad and Anthony Torres.

The partisan election will be held in August 2022 with the general election in November.

Lucas is running for Milwaukee mayor in an election that will be held after Mayor Tom Barrett departs for a new position as ambassador to Luxembourg. The timing of the election is uncertain because it depends on Barrett's confirmation by the U.S. Senate.

Lucas has not filed papers to run again for sheriff.

Contact Alison Dirr at 414-224-2383 or adirr@jrn.com. Follow her on Twitter @AlisonDirr.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal.

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Denita Ball, Milwaukee County chief deputy, to run for sheriff