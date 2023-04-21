Milwaukee County sheriff's officer criminally charged in January in-custody jail death

A Milwaukee County sheriff's jail officer was charged Friday in the death of a 49-year-old man who was being held in the County Jail.

Laquisha N. Cowser, 32, who was a correctional officer assigned to the jail, was charged with one felony count of misconduct in public office in relation to the in-custody death of Octaviano Juarez-Corro in January, according to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

Juarez-Corro, who was charged in the 2006 shooting in South Shore Park that killed two and injured three others during a Memorial Day picnic, had been found unresponsive in his cell at the jail at 6:30 a.m. Jan. 23. Cause of death had been reported as unknown.

Milwaukee County Jail personnel began lifesaving measures, including CPR and the use of an Automated External Defibrillator. Eventually, the Milwaukee Fire Department arrived to take over. Juarez-Corro showed no signs of injury or trauma, the Sheriff's Office previously said.

If convicted, Cowser, who had been an officer in the jail for about four years, faces up to 3 1/2 years in prison and a $10,000 fine. She is also on administrative leave with pay, pending the outcome her case and subsequent internal review. No court dates have yet been scheduled.

“This office holds itself to high standards in its service to Milwaukee County,” Milwaukee County Sheriff Denita Ball wrote in a statement Friday. “No member of MCSO is exempt from those standards. When a member of this agency is alleged to have broken the law in the performance of their duty, they will be subject to prosecution, and if they are convicted, they will face consequences as determined by a judge or a jury."

“One death in our custody is one too many. But we are confident these charges demonstrate the MCSO’s commitment to ensure that an independent investigation was conducted, regardless of the result,” she said.

The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department is leading the investigation into the cause of his death.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office declined to provide further comment.

The Milwaukee County Jail has been the site of four in-custody in nine months. Investigations into three of the deaths are still pending.

