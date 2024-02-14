Milwaukee County Transit System bus route changes are coming in spring. Here's what you need to know.

Milwaukee County Transit System bus near the Westown in Bloom mural near the intersection North James Lovell Street & West Wisconsin Avenue

Milwaukee transit riders will be able to take route 30 between University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and the historic Downer Avenue shopping district starting March 3, according to the Milwaukee County Transit System.

The change is a part of the MCTS's spring bus schedule.

Route 30 along Maryland Avenue will still run the same as it is now.

Buses will travel northbound via Prospect Avenue to North Avenue, Lake Drive and Downer Avenue to Kenwood & Maryland with a layover next to the UWM union.

Southbound buses will circle the UWM campus and leave via Maryland Avenue to Locust Street, Downer Avenue, Lake Drive, North Avenue, and west on North Avenue to Farwell Avenue.

Buses going to and leaving UWM will alternate between traveling on Maryland Avenue and Downer Avenue. When you're leaving UWM, make sure to look at the destination sign on the bus to make sure it's going where you want to go.

Route 21 service on weekends will be adjusted to only run to North Avenue & Lake Drive/Water Tower. Buses on weekdays will still travel to UWM.

Here's what you need to know about other spring MCTS route updates and detours:

MCTS routes with new service and improved frequency in spring 2024

Route 92 : Will start providing new limited service trips to Brown Deer Road and 114th Street/ Lauer Street on the northern end. Frequency of service will be improved on weekdays with buses arriving every 30-35 minutes in peak periods, and Saturday, with buses arriving every 40 minutes between 6 a.m. and 6p.m.

Route 24 : Two late night trips have been added to accommodate third shift workers.

Route 28 : Improved frequency to every 30 minutes on weekday peak times and to every 40 minutes on Saturday. Sunday service span will be extended to 11 p.m. instead of 9 p.m.

Route 33 : Improved frequency of service in the morning and evening peaks to every 30 minutes.

Route 54 : Improved frequency on Saturday to every 30 minutes during peak periods.

Route 14: Frequency of weekday service will be reduced to 20 minutes (from 15 minutes) during the midday.

BlueLine: Schedules were adjusted to improve time performance.

MCTS routes with detours starting in spring 2024

Route 15 : Will detour at the northern end in both directions due to construction on the Holton Street bridge.

Route 35 : Will detour at the southern end in both directions due to construction on the Loomis Road/Interstate-894 Bridge.

RedLine: Will detour at the eastern end in both directions due to construction on Downer Avenue between Capitol Drive and Edgewood Avenue.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: MCTS bus route changes coming in spring 2024: What to know