Milwaukee County Treasurer David Cullen to seek re-election, will face challenger Ted Chisholm

Milwaukee County is set to have another competitive race in 2024, after the incumbent county Treasurer David Cullen announced he would run against challenger Ted Chisholm.

The treasurer election will be Nov. 5 and a primary, if three or more candidates are running, would be held Aug. 13.

Last month, Chisholm, 25, announced his run for treasurer shortly after his father, Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm, announced he would not seek re-election to his office.

Cullen, 63, who has served as treasurer since 2014, previously served as a Democratic state legislator. He also was a member of the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors and was tapped as the co-chair of the county's finance, personnel and audit committee.

“It is important that we have someone who is experienced in financial matters and educated on investment policies making these decisions. This is taxpayer money that must be invested wisely and prudently,”Cullen said, who had criticized Chisholm for his lack of experience and credentials, including his lack of a college degree.

Chisholm works as a senior administrator for management, finance and strategy in the Milwaukee County Clerk of Circuit Court’s Office.

Cullen is a lifelong Milwaukee resident, graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and Marquette University Law School.

Under his leadership, the county's investment earnings exceeded $270 million last year, according to Cullen's press release.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee County Treasurer David Cullen faces challenger Ted Chisholm