Milwaukee County Zoo has new giraffe calf

Reuters Videos

STORY: Three rare white lions have found a new home in Venezuelaafter a long journey from the Czech RepublicLocation: Caricuao Zoo, VenezuelaThe two-year-old lions were brought over as part of a planto boost visitor numbers at the capital’s zooand bring joy to poorer familiesKids enter for free and adult tickets cost $1[Bernardo Pereira, Manager / Caricuao Zoo Department of Nutrition]“The Caricuao Zoo is the only one with the suitable infrastructure for that sort of exotic fauna or African fauna among Venezuela's zoos. It was specifically designed for exotic fauna, compared to other zoos, that were designed for native fauna. Having the white lions in the zoo doesn't just mean a lot for us, who look after the animals' health. For Venezuelans who don't have the economic means to travel far away to see these animals up close, this is really important."The zoo now boasts more than 300 animals