The Milwaukee County Zoo's interactive sea lion exhibit has left the zoo after 33 years

It was time for the seals to wave goodbye to Milwaukee.

They had their farewell show at the Milwaukee County Zoo over the weekend after 33 years of programming.

Ocean Connections, Inc., the manager of the seal and sea lion programs at the Milwaukee County Zoo, announced in fall the seals would be leaving the zoo in December.

Mira, a juvenile harbor seal, has arrived at the Milwaukee County Zoo from a zoo in Des Moines.

The exhibit is moving as a result of "difficult financial decisions," said Milwaukee County Zoo director of marketing and communications Laura Pedriani in September. The Ocean Connections seal and sea lion exhibit was decades old and required extensive renovations to remain operational, which the zoo could not afford.

Ocean Connections' seals and sea lions will be relocated this month to other Ocean Connections sister facilities in Hershey, Pennsylvania and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. The zoo's Harbor seal habitat, which isn't run by Ocean Connections, will remain open year-round.

