Milwaukee County's top lawyer, Margaret Daun, to resign in March

Milwaukee County's top attorney, Margaret Daun, announced Monday that she will be leaving her post on March 4.

Daun said she will be general counsel the Madison-based liberal radio network Civic Media, where she will host of a new public affairs radio program. She previously had a show on the network called "The Maggie Daun Show."

"I am sad beyond measure to leave Milwaukee County," Daun said in a statement. "My work with the incredible public servants in the Office of Corporation Counsel and throughout the county, as well as many dedicated elected officials, has been the highlight of my professional career."

Daun, 46, was appointed corporation counsel by former Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele in 2017 and was one of the county's highest paid employees with a salary of $172,000.

In an interview, Daun said it seemed like the right time for her to go. She's completed many major tasks for the county, from coping with the pandemic to pushing for an increase in the countywide sales tax. She also said she has assembled a strong lineup of county lawyers for her successor.

With her new job, she said she will be doing a type of law she's never practiced before. She said she hopes her daily show, which airs from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., not only covers the news but also sometimes breaks it.

Deputy Corporation Counsel Scott Brown will serve as the acting corporation counsel. Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley will recommend Daun's successor, who will require approval from the County Board.

“I am grateful for Ms. Daun’s service during her time with Milwaukee County," Crowley said. "She has been a reliable, steady hand for residents, taxpayers, and citizens, and a true partner to county decision makers."

During her tenure, Daun was an advocate for equity and inclusion in county government.

In 2018, Daun sued opioid manufacturers and distributors in federal court, accusing them of creating a public nuisance and violating federal racketeering laws while contributing to a local opioid epidemic of addiction and overdose deaths. Her efforts have led to settlements of $152 million in payments to the county.

In 2020, she had a minor controversy when she inadvertently let her law license get suspended. She said she failed to send in documentation to show she had completed her continued education requirements. Her license was restored shortly after that.

Daun is a graduate of Milwaukee Public Schools and received bachelor's and master's degrees in economics from Marquette University. She received her law degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2003.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee County's top attorney, Margaret Daun, to resign in March