Milwaukee crash kills woman, Javon Robinson sentenced

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was sentenced Wednesday to seven years in prison for a 2022 crash that killed a woman on the city's north side.

Javon Robinson, 33, pleaded guilty in June to homicide by vehicle, and another felony was dismised as part of a deal with prosecutors. He was also sentenced to five years of extended supervision.

According to a criminal complaint, Milwaukee police responded to the scene near 107th and Mill just after 2 a.m. on May 14, 2022. They found a car crashed on a lawn, and a person later identified as Germika Sanders laying in the grass about 20 feet from the vehicle. Sanders was unresponsive and did not survive.

Robinson was standing near Sanders' body, and the complaint states he admitted he was the driver, that he and Sanders had just left a bar, and he saw two "unknown vehicles traveling towards him." Robinson said he "tried to avoid the other cars, lost control, and spun out into a crash." He also said he noticed Sanders had been ejected from the vehicle after his vehicle came to a stop.

Investigating officers "observed an odor of intoxicant" coming from Robinson's breath, per the complaint. They also noted several other indicators of intoxication. When Robinson's blood was tested, it was determined he had a BAC (blood alcohol concentration) of .079 – just under the legal limit.

The complaint said police searched Robinson's vehicle and "recovered a yellow pill in a clear plastic baggie." That pill tested positive for MDMA. Officers also recovered a semi-automatic handgun that was on the driver's side floor board, the complaint states.

Robinson later admitted that he didn't have a driver's license, and he'd lost it years earlier "due to tickets." the complaint states. Wisconsin records show Robinson had eight prior "operating while suspended" convictions.