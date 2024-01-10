Milwaukee crime fell in 2023. How does it compare to pre-pandemic years and national trends?

Police Chief Jeffrey Norman discusses the 2023 Milwaukee crime numbers at a news conference with Community Wellness and Safety Director Ashanti Hamilton (left) and Mayor Cavalier Johnson on Wednesday.

Whether it’s property or violent crime, Milwaukee’s numbers by and large went in a positive direction in 2023, although several serious offense categories haven't yet retuned to pre-pandemic levels.

It has already been widely reported that Milwaukee avoided a fourth consecutive year of record-breaking homicides and nonfatal shootings in 2023, with both categories dropping 20% and 4%, respectively, from the year before – yet they remain roughly twice as high as pre-pandemic years.

But the city appears to be making progress with reckless driving. Milwaukee police reported a second consecutive year that car crashes fell, returning to the city to its lowest count since at least 2017, according to police data.

Meanwhile, overall property crimes fell for a second year in a row, down 13%, as overall violent crime dropped 3%.

The numbers were discussed at a press conference Wednesday with Mayor Cavalier Johnson, Police Chief Jeffrey Norman and Ashanti Hamilton, the director of the Office of Community Wellness and Safety.

All three emphasized the good news was a result of unprecedented collaboration between law enforcement, community groups, schools, public health officials and others.

“It is the work of our entire community who will not and should not tolerate crime in their neighborhoods,” Norman said. “Although our numbers are down, firearm violence is still a real concern in our city. Firearm violence continues to plague not just our city, but our nation.

“I want to thank each and every one of the many organizations and members of the community who work with MPD to keep this community safe. I want to thank the men and women of the Milwaukee Police Department.”

The local numbers are also consistent with national trends from 2023, according to available data. Although several categories remain elevated compared to 2019, the numbers suggest big drops in homicides and other offenses.

“The stress and strain that COVID caused to people – they lost their jobs, they got into a lot of alcohol – all those things have kind of abated,” said Alex Piquero, a professor of sociology and criminology at the University of Miami. “A lot of stuff that is prevention- or intervention-based, it couldn’t happen in 2020 or 2021. All of those things have gone back to where they were.”

But there are still plenty of exceptions to the new good news. Here’s what to know about the numbers and how Milwaukee compares to national trends:

Crashes are falling, but traffic deaths remain high

Motorists driving along Locust Street will have to slow their roll due to a new traffic calming circle installed at the intersection of 25th and Locust. Tired of speeding drivers, residents in the Amani neighborhood worked with AARP Wisconsin, Amani United, The Dominican Center, the Wisconsin Bike Federation to have the city install traffic circle on Monday, October 30.

Car crashes fell 5% while hit-and-run crashes fell 8% from 2022, according to police. Both categories are at a low point since at least 2017, although traffic deaths still remain elevated.

Still, the continued fall in crashes is welcome news for a city whose residents have been deeply frustrated with a persistent reckless driving issue.

Johnson credited the drops to city efforts to calm traffic, residents who work with the city to arrange for speed bumps or traffic circles in their neighborhoods and nonprofits like the Greater Milwaukee Urban League who help adults earn a driver’s license permit.

He said a new state law that creates a grant program to help low income students pay for driver’s education should continue to limit crashes in the city.

“It’s the collective ‘us,’” Johnson said, when asked what explains the drop in crashes. "All of these things together help reduce the crashes we see.”

However, Milwaukee hasn't had as much progress with traffic deaths. The city reported 74 in 2023, down from 77 the year before.

In the three years before the pandemic, Milwaukee averaged about 57 traffic deaths a year. In the four years since, it has averaged almost 74.

As car thefts rise nationally, they fall locally

Some thieves who are targeting newer Kia and Hyundai models have found out how to steal the vehicles without triggering alarms.

Car theft in Milwaukee hasn't returned to pre-pandemic levels but, for the second year in a row, the city saw big drops.

After car thieves began exploiting a security design flaw in certain models of Kia and Hyundai vehicles in late 2020, reports of car theft more than doubled in Milwaukee. It peaked in 2021, with more than 10,000 stolen.

But car theft has dropped 40% in the two years since, according to police data, down to 6,200 thefts in 2023. That's still 38% higher than 2020, however.

Police have announced a range of initiatives in recent years to reduce car theft, including the officers dedicated to auto theft issues, the use of bait cars, handing out free steering wheel locks and targeted enforcement of at-risk offenders. Community groups and mentorship programs have taken aim at youth surrounding car theft, as well.

Meanwhile, car theft is on the rise elsewhere. In the first half of 2023, car thefts were 33.5% higher in 32 cities studied by the Council on Criminal Justice. Thefts were up 104.3% compared to the first half of 2019.

Some officials across the country have speculated that how-to videos about stealing Kias and Hyundais contributed to the national rise, although others caution it doesn't fully explain the phenomenon.

Other categories drop or remain near recent lows

Mayor Cavalier Johnson, Police Chief Jeffrey Norman, and Community Wellness and Safety Director Ashanti Hamilton present and discuss the 2023 Milwaukee crime numbers at a news conference on Wednesday.

Robbery, aggravated assault, burglary and theft either dropped in 2023 or are near lows in recent years for Milwaukee. According to police and FBI data:

Robberies increased 7% in 2023 but have been cut in half since a recent peak in 2015.

Aggravated assaults fell for the second year, by 4% in 2023. They are still 24% above 2019 levels.

Burglary increased 4% in 2023 but has still dropped 58% since a recent peak in 2016.

Thefts also dropped 8% in 2023, returning to about the same level as 2019.

Nationally, all of the above categories appear to have dropped in 2023. Midway through the year, the Council on Criminal Justice reported all categories in 32 cities were down between 2.5% to 5%.

However, all of the categories were up between 2% and 39% compared to 2019.

Contact Elliot Hughes at elliot.hughes@jrn.com or 414-704-8958. Follow him on X at @elliothughes12.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Unpacking Milwaukee's 2023 crime trends