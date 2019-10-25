Milwaukee dad charged in shooting that hurt daughter, self

This undated photo provided by the Milwaukee County Jail shows Myles Kovac. The Milwaukee father who initially told police his 4-year-old daughter found his loaded gun and accidentally shot them both has been charged in the shooting. Prosecutors say the 33-year-old father is actually the one who fired the gun. His daughter suffered a gunshot wound to her foot in the shooting on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. Kovac was treated for a graze wound. (Milwaukee County Jail via AP)

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Milwaukee father who initially told police his 4-year-old daughter found his loaded gun and accidentally shot them both has been charged in the shooting.

Prosecutors say the 33-year-old father, Myles Kovac, is actually the one who fired the gun. His daughter suffered a gunshot wound to her foot in Sunday's shooting. Kovac was treated for a graze wound.

Kovac was charged Thursday with child neglect resulting in great bodily harm, obstructing an officer and possessing a gun as a felon. A criminal complaint says Kovac gave conflicting stories to investigators and eventually confessed to firing the gun. He did not explain what happened.

The three charges against Kovac carry a maximum 23 years in prison upon conviction. Kovac's attorney didn't immediately return a phone call seeking comment.