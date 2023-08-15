Milwaukee day care operator charged with abuse

The owner and operator of a day care on Milwaukee's north side has been charged with abusing children who went to the facility.

An arrest warrant was issued Monday for Danielle R. Jones, 38, who ran Two Helping Hands, a day care at 6414 W. Silver Spring Dr.

More: What to know about the child abuse cases tied to the Lawrence School in Waukesha

She faces four counts of physical abuse of child, stemming from incidents that allegedly occurred between July 1, 2022 and Sept. 1, 2022, according to a statement from Milwaukee police. In at least one instance, a 4-year-old child was slapped in the face, according to a criminal complaint.

A statement from the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office said the investigation was aided by surveillance video from inside the facility, which captured "multiple instances of child maltreatment to children who have yet to be identified."

More: Children found living in filth, covered in feces brings charges against Milwaukee mother, boyfriend

Police and the Milwaukee and the County District Attorney’s Office are continuing to investigate and are seeking records that would identify the additional child victims, as well as their parents or guardians.

What triggered the investigation was a Sept. 1, 2022 call made to 911 by a woman, who claimed Jones slapped her child in the face while at the day care, the complaint said.

Video footage recorded at the facility on Aug. 31, 2022 was seized by police. The footage showed "numerous instances" of Jones threatening children with violence, children left without adult supervision and "times where the defendant picked children up by an arm or their arms," according to the document.

More: Mother gets 25 years in strangulation death of 10-year-old daughter Jada Clay

Parents or guardians of children who attended Two Helping Hands during that time are asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department, Sensitive Crimes Division, at 414-935-7401.

You also can contact a victim advocate from the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office at 414-278-4617.

This is a developing story. Stay with jsonline.com for developments.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee day care operator faces child abuse charges