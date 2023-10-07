Milwaukee domestic violence awareness walk: 'It affects everybody'

#LetTHEMLive 5K Walk/Run

MILWAUKEE - People laced up for a good cause on Milwaukee's lakefront Saturday morning, Oct. 7 for the 4th annual #LetTHEMLive 5K Walk/Run.

Step by step, supporters covered Veterans Park in purple – a color that represents domestic violence awareness.

"Just raising awareness to a really great cause, so we wanted to come out and show our support," said Karsyn Hartsfield, a supporter.

Mike Washington got involved with Exposed the Podcast, a nonprofit uplifting domestic violence survivors that hosts #LetTHEMLive each year to educate the community on life after abuse.

"My two nephews lost both their parents because of domestic violence, so yeah for me that became a lot more personal," said Washington, a board member for Exposed the Podcast Foundation.

Mike Washington

Washington lost his sister to domestic violence six years ago. As former law enforcement, he said his sister's story gave him new perspective.

"She was killed by her husband who then shot himself," Washington said. "Being behind the police tape for years, and then once I became on this side of it. It completely changed me.

"From the job you kind of get immune. You can get immune to domestic violence because you respond to these calls all the time on a regular basis but once that happens, my whole perspective changed."

#LetTHEMLive 5K Walk/Run

Those who took part in the walk Saturday hope the steps taken can help the movement grow.

"Domestic violence is something we don’t really talk a lot about, but it affects so many people," Hartsfield said. "Someone you know could be impacted, and you wouldn’t even know it because we just don’t talk about it. So it’s super important to raise awareness and make peoples voices heard."

"Domestic violence is not a race issue. It affects everybody, men, women, and children, everybody," Washington said.

Exposed the Podcast hosts workshops to spread awareness to teens.