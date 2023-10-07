Milwaukee fatal crash, teen charged in January hit-and-run

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee teen is charged with hit-and-run and other crimes after a January fatal crash on the city's north side.

Prosecutors said 17-year-old Octavion Jackson was driving a stolen car and didn't have a valid driver's license at the time.

A criminal complaint states the car was reported stolen Jan. 28 from the area of 35th and North. Two days later, on Jan. 30, the stolen car was found abandoned at the fatal crash scene near 27th and Vliet. A 65-year-old man died, and a 26-year-old man was hurt.

The stolen car had front-end damage, and a red taxi with heavy damage to its passenger side was nearby – pushed off the road, through a fence and into the snow. The complaint states the 65-year-old was ejected from the taxi as a result of the stolen car hitting it "at a high rate of speed." The 26-year-old, who was the taxi driver, was trapped inside and later taken to a hospital.

Surveillance video of the crash showed two people get out of the stolen car and run away. The complaint states neither person checked on the victims before running off.

Milwaukee fatal crash at 27th and Vliet

The complaint states police tried to pull over the stolen car for speeding near 27th and Meinecke just before the crash. The driver ran a red light and hit the taxi. The stolen car's airbag control module found the car was driving 80 mph seconds before impact. Authorities collected DNA evidence from the driver's side airbag.

That DNA evidence was sent to the Wisconsin State Crime Lab. The complaint states "there was a mixture of four different people on that airbag," one of whom was Jackson.

Police interviewed Jackson after getting that report, and the complaint states he admitted he had been driving the stolen car. He did not mention police trying to pull him over, but said he was "blowing the horn" to get people out of the way because the brakes didn't work. He also admitted he ran off after the crash. Court filings indicated the teen has never been issued a driver's license.

Jackson made his initial court appearance Saturday, Oct. 7 and had cash bond set at $30,0000, court records show.