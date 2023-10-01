Milwaukee fatal shooting, 45th and Center

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee shooting left one person dead Saturday night, Sept. 30 near 45th and Center.

It happened around 8:30 p.m.

Police said the victim died at the scene.

Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting.

No arrests have been made.'

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips/ or P3 Tips.