Milwaukee fatal shooting at 7th and Abert; police seek 2 teens

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is looking for two teens – ages 17 and 18 – in connection with the fatal shooting of a 36-year-old near 7th and Abert on Monday, Oct. 9.

Officials say the shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. Monday. The victim was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Fatal shooting near 7th and Abert, Milwaukee

Non-fatal shootings Monday

Police are also investigating three other non-fatal shootings on Monday.

Around 5:30 p.m., Milwaukee police were dispatched to 23th and Greenfield on the city's south side. They found a 32-year-old shooting victim who was taken to a hospital for treatment. Officials are seeking a 31-year-old in connection with this incident.

Around 6 p.m., Milwaukee police responded to the area near 9th and Madison. A 32-year-old victim was shot and taken to a hospital for treatment. Officers are searching for an unknown shooter.

About 20 minutes later, officers responded Palmer and Center. They found a 55-year-old victim with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital. Police are searching for an unknown shooter.

Anyone with any information on any of these shootings is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.