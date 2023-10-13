Milwaukee fatal shooting near Hopkins and Ruby

MILWAUKEE - A shooting on Milwaukee's north side left one person dead Thursday night, Oct. 12.

It happened near Hopkins and Ruby around 6:30 p.m. Police said the unidentified victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Authorities are looking for whoever is responsible, and the shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.