Milwaukee Fire Department could reopen a station next year. Here are their 3 choices

In recent years, one of the biggest recurring themes in budget season in Milwaukee is learning which fire stations could close the following year due to budget cuts.

This year, it’s the opposite.

With a new state law in place that increases local government funding, and allows Milwaukee to pursue a sales tax, the talk this year is where and when the city can start reopening fire stations.

“It is no small matter for the city,” Fire Chief Aaron Lipski said during a budget hearing for his department Wednesday.

In 2024, the Fire Department expects to reopen one station and create another paramedic unit under Johnson’s proposed budget. And in the years to come, Lipski said, another four stations could reopen and two more paramedic units could be created.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Coupled with the surprise reopening of a station on the city’s west side in January of this year — as a result of a partnership with the nearby Wauwatosa Fire Department — reopening another five stations in the coming years would nearly return the Fire Department to the footprint it had in 2018.

Seven fire stations have closed in Milwaukee since then — a 20% reduction — which Lipski has frequently said has strained emergency services and burnt out first responders.

“I feel like I’ve been a broken record for a long time,” Lipski said.

Which Milwaukee fire station might reopen in 2024?

At Wednesday’s hearing, Lipski said he and other fire officials were days away from selecting a fire station to reopen under the proposed 2024 budget. He listed three candidates at these locations:

South 13th Street and West Layton Avenue

East Brady Street and North Franklin Place

West 8th Avenue and South Hayes Street

He said he's considering geographic positioning and the calls for service from the past four or five years to select one of the three stations.

During his presentation, Lipski displayed data showing that the department’s average time to get all the necessary units to the scene of a structure fire doubled in recent years.

The average time had stayed relatively flat at five minutes and 45 seconds from at least 2016 to 2021. The average time then climbed to 10 minutes in 2022 and has stayed flat in 2023.

Lipski said the reopening of a fire station on the city’s west side in January — at 424 N. 30th St. — helped keep that average time flat in 2023. He said the reopening of additional fire stations should result in improved response times.

“We’re starting to get our arms around it,” he said.

What other stations could potentially open in the next few years?

Earlier this year, a new state law known as Act 12 helped Milwaukee avoid deep service cuts by boosting local government funding and allowing Milwaukee to institute a sales tax. Those two mechanisms could result in a combined increase of more than $200 million in funding in 2024.

The law also mandates that the Milwaukee Fire Department increase its daily staffing from the present 192 workers to 218 by the end of the 10th year after the sales tax goes into effect.

With that roadmap of increased resources, Lipski anticipated the Fire Department could potentially reopen another four fire stations after 2024 and add two more paramedic units.

In addition to the three stations Lipski said could be selected for reopening in 2024, other recently-shuttered stations that could reopen include:

South 1st Street and West Virginia Street

North 13th Street and West Reservoir Avenue

South 84th Street and West O Connor Street

Private ambulance companies stabilizes, Lipski says

Two years ago, Milwaukee’s private ambulance system experienced a breakdown that continued to strain resources for first responders.

On Wednesday, though, Lipski reported the private ambulance system has since stabilized.

“It’s doing loads better,” he said.

Private ambulances respond to lower-level 911 calls to provide basic life support services in Milwaukee. The breakdown was caused in 2021 when multiple companies began struggling with a worker shortage and as a result, their calls for service.

The Fire Department tried several creative solutions to navigate the issues. It agreed to train people in EMT services before handing them off to work for the private ambulance companies. The department also assigned at least two of its own ambulances to assist private companies with lower-level emergencies.

Lipski said those efforts have since ended. Ambulance companies have been able to raise pay and retain workers, he said.

But the city is still helping those companies. In 2023, the city allocated $5 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funding to the industry. In Johnson’s 2024 proposed budget, the city would allocate $6.25 million in tax levy funding.

Lipski said he expects those subsidies to decrease over time as the private ambulance industry continues to claw back from its worker shortage.

Alison Dirr of the Journal Sentinel contributed to this report.

Contact Elliot Hughes at elliot.hughes@jrn.com or 414-704-8958. Follow him on Twitter @elliothughes12.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: 1 of these 3 Milwaukee Fire Department stations could reopen in 2024