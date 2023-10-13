Milwaukee Fire Department plans to reopen Fire Station 17 near airport in 2024, chief says

Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski is planning to reopen Fire Station 17 near Mitchell International Airport on the city’s south side in 2024.

He announced the decision Friday after telling a Common Council committee he was choosing between three stations that had been closed in recent years – one on the city’s east side and two on the south side.

The station at 4653 S. 13th St. would reopen at the beginning of next year, assuming Mayor Cavalier Johnson's proposed budget is adopted, Lipski said in a statement.

He also thanked Johnson, Common Council President José Pérez, and Finance and Personnel Committee Chairwoman Ald. Marina Dimitrijevic "for navigating the difficult financial waters from which the City of Milwaukee will now hopefully begin to emerge."

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Lipski said he chose the station based on geography and increase in response times since it closed in January 2021.

A paramedic unit will also be added, running out of Fire Station 36 at 4060 N. 27th St., he said.

Reopening a station is welcome news to Milwaukee’s officials and residents after years of budget cuts to the Fire Department. Since 2018, the department closed seven stations, a 20% reduction.

The department did reopen Station 28, at 424 N. 30th St., in January of this year as a result of a partnership with the nearby Wauwatosa Fire Department. That was the first time in 67 years the Milwaukee Fire Department added a station to its operation.

Johnson’s proposed 2024 budget would increase Fire Department funding by $16.9 million, including tax levy funding and money from the federal American Rescue Plan Act.

Lipski said the funding would allow one station to reopen, totaling 30, and the creation of another paramedic unit, totaling 13.

Earlier this year, a new state law known as Act 12 helped Milwaukee avoid deep service cuts by boosting local government funding and allowing Milwaukee to institute a sales tax. Those two mechanisms could result in a combined increase of more than $200 million in funding in 2024.

The law requires Milwaukee to grow its Fire Department staffing levels. On Wednesday, Lipski said the law could allow for the reopening of four more fire stations and two more paramedic units in the years after 2024.

Contact Elliot Hughes at elliot.hughes@jrn.com or 414-704-8958. Follow him on Twitter @elliothughes12.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee Fire Department plans to reopen station near airport in 2024