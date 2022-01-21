Milwaukee Fire Department reports two men died inside a car following a shooting on city's northwest side

The Milwaukee Fire Department reported that two men were shot and killed inside a vehicle Friday.

The double homicide occurred in the 3900 block of North 75th Street near West Capitol Drive on the city's northwest side, according to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office.

The Milwaukee Police Department have not released any information on the shooting, but are investigating the incident.

MCMEO responding to a double homicide in the 3900 blk of N 75. Two adult male victims. @MilwaukeePolice investigating. Autopsies on Monday. — Medical Examiner (@mkemedexamine) January 21, 2022

This is a developing story, check back here for updates.

