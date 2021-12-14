New Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission nominee Dana World-Patterson gains council approval

Dana World-Patterson

The turnover among Milwaukee Fire and Police commissioners whose vote to oust former Police Chief Alfonso Morales cost city taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars continued Tuesday with the unanimous Common Council confirmation of Dana World-Patterson.

The council at the same meeting reversed course and sustained two vetoes by Mayor Tom Barrett of measures that would have allowed the council to have its own attorney and instituted new aldermanic district boundaries for the next decade.

The Common Council Chambers also were uncommonly busy Tuesday.

Pastors and their supporters urging city leaders to call a moratorium on a process that they say can end in the city taking their churches through property tax foreclosure. At one point, the group interrupted the meeting and walked onto the council floor singing "We Shall Not Be Moved" before police asked them to leave.

The city assessor has contended that his office follows state law and takes multiple steps to try to verify that church spaces are being used for tax-exempt purposes.

"The way that I see it, the council has been responsive and has listened to their concerns," Common Council President Cavalier Johnson said after the meeting, citing a committee hearing last week, the request for an investigation by the city's inspector general, and other potential solutions being explored.

Also in attendance were members of the Latino community who were urging the council to sustain a veto of the newly drawn aldermanic boundaries.

The council unanimously opted to keep the veto in place, a change from the 14-1 vote last month to adopt the maps. At that point, Ald. JoCasta Zamarripa was the sole vote against the new lines, citing concerns about representation of the city's growing Latino community.

Turnover on Fire and Police Commission continues

World-Patterson, a prominent local advocate for victims of human trafficking, will replace Ann Wilson on the powerful and once-troubled civilian oversight commission.

Story continues

That leaves Fred Crouther, whose term ends in 2024, as the last of the seven commissioners whose unanimous vote in 2020 to oust Morales cost city taxpayers $627,000 in a settlement plus just under $60,000 for an outside attorney hired to represent the city in the matter.

Vice-Chair Everett Cocroft resigned last month, leaving the commission with six members.

Wilson has continued to serve until her successor was confirmed.

Council members cite 'lack of clarity' in special counsel vote

Last month the council unanimously approved a change to the city's charter that enabled the council to have its own attorney separate from the City Attorney's Office, but on Tuesday some council members said they had not realized what they were voting for.

Ald. Milele Coggs said Tuesday that part of the reason for the unanimous vote was because of a "lack of clarity" when the vote took place.

Ald. Russell Stamper II echoed her concerns.

Ultimately, eight council members voted in favor of overriding Barrett's veto of the measure and seven voted to keep the veto in place. Ten votes were needed to override the veto.

Johnson along with Alds. Ashanti Hamilton, Nikiya Dodd, Coggs, Khalif Rainey, Chantia Lewis, and Stamper voted to sustain Barrett's veto.

$150,000 settlement in sexual contact case involving ex-cop

The council also approved a $150,000 settlement in a court case in which a woman said when she was a minor a now-former Milwaukee police officer had sexual contact with her after demanding her phone number.

"Subsequent to this incident, the now former officer allegedly engaged in similar conduct with another minor child," a letter from City Attorney Tearman Spencer to the council stated. "The officer was subsequently terminated from MPD and convicted of criminal charges related to both incidents."

This is the second settlement the city has agreed to in relation to conduct by former officer Sonthana Rajaphoumi. The first settlement, which involved a different woman, was for $250,000.

Rajaphoumi, 50, was convicted of two counts of causing mental harm to a child and sentenced in 2017 to four years in prison.

The woman involved in the settlement Tuesday said Rajaphoumi was in uniform and driving a marked squad car when he stopped her and a friend on her 15th birthday and demanded her telephone number, the letter to the council states.

He texted her and asked for pictures of her, then months later came to her home in uniform and a marked squad car and had sexual contact with her, according to the letter.

The woman's civil case naming the city and Rajaphoumi as defendants was filed in October in Milwaukee County Circuit Court.

According to the letter from Spencer's office, that means there has been "no formal litigation."

"Based on the investigation and litigation in the prior case and the evidence available in this case, it is expedient to resolve this matter without incurring the added costs of litigation, and taking the risk for exposure to compensatory and punitive damages, as well as additional costs and attorney's fees," the letter states.

Ald. Mark Borkowski voted against the settlement.

City to try issuing night parking citations via mail

The council on Tuesday approved a measure launching a pilot program to issue night parking citations through the mail for violations of permitting requirements and parking on the wrong side.

Department of Public Works Commissioner Jeff Polenske told the Public Works Committee this month that the department had safety concerns for parking enforcement officers.

The ability to log a violation and send a citation through the mail allows parking enforcement officers to avoid getting out of their vehicles to put the citation on the vehicle in vio, he said.

"We really do feel that the more we can do to minimize that risk, keep them in their vehicle, that will go a long way in improving their safety," he said.

The one-year, citywide pilot program would begin Jan. 1.

Contact Alison Dirr at 414-224-2383 or adirr@jrn.com. Follow her on Twitter @AlisonDirr.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal.

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: On busy day, new Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission nominee approved