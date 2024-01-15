All-In Milwaukee guides hundreds of low-income students through college. It plans to eventually help thousands

Alex Mancilla graduated from Marquette University with an electrical engineering degree in December. Here, he holds the component he worked on as part of the Marquette Aerospace and Robotics Systems Team at Engineering Hall in Milwaukee, Wis.

Alex Mancilla graduated last month from Marquette University, an electrical engineering degree in hand and a job lined up at GE HealthCare.

Behind the educational milestone is the story of a young south side Milwaukee man whose parents immigrated from Mexico and were unable to help him financially. College wasn't even on Mancilla's radar until his seventh-grade English teacher pulled him out of class and asked about his plans.

"Was college the dream?" Mancilla asked "I don’t think so. The teachers that we had in elementary school had good intentions but college wasn’t something talked about. They would tell us to go to college but didn't say how. There was no robust path to get there."

Paving a path for Mancilla, 22, and hundreds of others was All-In Milwaukee, a nonprofit supporting diverse, low-income Milwaukee students through college and into their careers. Corporate and individual donors cover their college costs, so most graduate without any debt. Equally important is the advising support students receive throughout their time on campus.

All-In Milwaukee marked its fifth anniversary last year. The organization has ambitious fundraising plans to double the number of students it serves over the next five years to 1,000.

The expansion is desperately needed, said All-In Milwaukee executive director Allison Wagner. Since the 2018 launch, the organization has turned away more than 1,000 applicants who had the financial need and academic credentials to qualify.

"The ultimate vision is for All-In to be out of business and for the universities to take this on," Wagner said. "But I don't see that happening any time soon."

College completion rates for low-income students and students of color remain dismal. About half of them earn a degree from the University of Wisconsin System within six years. Universities face tight budgets, Republican state lawmakers aim to eliminate diversity programs supporting first-generation students and students of color, and a U.S. Supreme Court ruling last year scrambled the college admissions landscape.

Wagner put it plainly in an email last summer to donors and corporate partners: "Our work just became more important."

Removing financial barriers, making career connections

Mancilla intimately understands the responsibilities of being the oldest child. While his parents worked — his dad at a recycling plant, his mom at McDonald's — he took care of his three younger siblings. When he was 9, for example, he watched his 2-year-old brother.

Mancilla sees All-In Milwaukee like a big brother, too, arming students with knowledge they didn't even know they needed to get through college.

"They were basically that parent for us that painted a roadmap, 'You need to do this, you need to do that,'" he said. "Sort of like what an older sibling would do."

Wealthier students come to campus with built-in advantages, including familiarity with terms like FAFSA, prerequisite and registrar. They know how to write a resume and understand the importance of office hours. Their parents have professional contacts who help them secure internships and jobs.

The campus experience for low-income students can be isolating and overwhelming, Mancilla said. They straddle two worlds, spending their semesters alongside students they struggle to relate to and returning home on breaks to neighborhoods where few have the privilege to attend college.

How All-In Milwaukee works

Students apply in their senior year of high school. About 30% get accepted into the program, and 90% of the participants graduate from college within five years, according to All-In Milwaukee.

The nonprofit partners with Alverno College, Carroll University, Marquette University, Milwaukee School of Engineering, the University of Wisconsin-Madison, UW-Milwaukee, UW-Whitewater and Wisconsin Lutheran College.

Schools provide the maximum level of financial aid and some additional support services. All-In Milwaukee covers the rest of students' college costs through donors.

The organization's first class included 40 students. This coming fall, the organization will send 150 students to college. The goal is to grow to 250-student classes over the next five years.

All-In Milwaukee emphasizes career preparation, arranging corporate visits, networking events and workshops. Students are required to join a campus club and encouraged to live on campus for at least one year.

Mancilla holds a component he worked on as part of Marquette's Aerospace and Robotics Systems team.

Mancilla tried dorm life for a semester during COVID-19. But he missed being at home, even with the complications his family brought.

In the middle of midterms during his junior year, his mom asked him to fill out school choice applications for his siblings. He had to drop what he was doing to meet that deadline. More recently, he helped his parents through buying their first home by serving as their English translator.

Still, Mancilla wanted the constant reminder of why he was going to college.

"This degree is not just for me," he said. "It's for them, too."

All-In Milwaukee coaches play big part in students' success

In fall 2020, Mancilla's schedule was stacked with difficult classes. He struggled to keep up, even with All-in Milwaukee's financial support that allowed him to avoid working during the school year.

Irving Ibarra, Mancilla's adviser through All-In Milwaukee, taught him to "strategically fail" by dropping one of his courses, freeing up time to focus on the others.

"It was definitely a new thing for him, the idea of failing," Ibarra said. "He took it a bit hard. That’s something we try to coach our students on, how to take it in stride. It’s not that huge of a fail if we can plan for it."

The All-In model called for Ibarra and Mancilla to meet every other week. Their check-ins felt different than the ones Mancilla had with his Marquette adviser, who he said focused on checking boxes and registering for classes.

With Ibarra, Mancilla felt comfortable talking about his family. The two bonded over their shared Mexican heritage.

Most All-In advisers are people of color who were the first in their family to go to college, instilling in students that they, too, can be successful.

Mancilla spent many hours in engineering labs, especially after COVID-19 restrictions lifted.

During the internship application process, Mancilla worried about what to wear or the right questions to ask. Ibarra encouraged him to study the company's website and craft questions of his own.

Ibarra has taken some of his students shopping for their first suit and showed them how to tie a necktie. He often role-plays a recruiter during mock interviews.

During one round of interviews, Mancilla noticed where other applicants were enrolled: Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Carnegie Mellon University, Georgia Tech.

What do they see in me, Mancilla wondered. What could I possibly bring that these students can't?

Ibarra helped him shake off the imposter syndrome that had him feeling like he didn't belong.

Mancilla used to be the student who never spoke up in class. By his last year of college, he said he raised his hand whenever he was confused.

Mancilla graduated from Marquette in 4½ years with no debt and three job offers.

He said he picked the one with the lowest salary but the most potential to make a difference.

For more information about All-In Milwaukee, visit allinmilwaukee.org.

