Milwaukee jury finds former Catholic school teacher guilty of sexually assaulting 2 children

A former Catholic school teacher who was previously convicted of sexually assaulting students in Waukesha County has been found guilty of similar crimes in Milwaukee County.

A Milwaukee County jury on Wednesday found Kevin Buelow guilty of two counts of first-degree child sex assault, where the child was under the age of 13, in incidents at St. Matthias Parish School in Milwaukee between 2010 and 2012.

Buelow, 50, of West Allis, will be sentenced March 7 by Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Jeffrey A. Wagner, online court records show.

Buelow was convicted in January 2023 of inappropriately touching three students while he was a fourth grade teacher at Holy Apostles in New Berlin between 2013 and 2018. He was sentenced in that matter to six years in prison and must register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Students at the New Berlin school came forward in 2018 after word of similar accusations at St. Matthias Parish School first surfaced.

The trial in the Milwaukee County case began Monday.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee jury finds Catholic school teacher guilty of sexual assaults