Milwaukee Man, 22, Charged With Shooting Police Officer

MILWAUKEE, WI — A 22-year-old Milwaukee man has been charged with eight felonies after police said he shot an officer during a welfare check near the Menomonee Valley on Thursday.

Jetrin Rodthong was charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide, driving a car without the consent of the owner, three counts of bail jumping, recklessly endangering safety, hit-and-run and possession of methamphetamine.

Authorities said Rodthong shot a Milwaukee police officer, taking his squad car and hitting another car with it before being arrested Thursday night.

The police officer, identified as Herbert Davis, 26, left Froedtert Hospital on Friday, TMJ4 reported. Davis was shot in the shoulder and in the side, according to the criminal complaint.

Rodthong is accused of shooting Davis after the officer was called to do a welfare check on a man slumped over in a car around 6:24 p.m. on the 2100 block of W. St. Paul Avenue.

When Davis performed the welfare check, he asked Rodthong to step out of his car before the 22-year-old tried to run, according to the complaint. During a struggle, Rodthong pulled out a gun and started firing.

Rodthong and the officer exchanged a total of 14 shots, according to the complaint. Rodthong then took Davis' squad car and led police on a chase for about a mile before striking another car on N. 17th Street and W. Clybourn Avenue, according to police.

It's not clear in the complaint if Rodthong was hit, but police said that he was taken to Froedtert Hospital after being arrested. The driver of the other car was also hospitalized.



Police searched Rodthong and found small amounts of methamphetamine, fentanyl and some opiates rolled up in a dollar bill, according to the complaint. When interacting with Davis, Rodthong didn't say he was high but did say he was drinking alcohol, according to police.

Rodthong had three open felony cases in 2020, but some were delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic and Rodthong failed to appear for others, court records showed. He posted a $3,000 bail in June 2021 and failed to appear at two more court hearings in October 2021.

A bench warrant was issued for the 22-year-old's arrest on Oct. 11, 2021, for failing to appear in court.

