Milwaukee man accused of killing 1-year-old Zy'Aire Nevels pleads not guilty to homicide

A 27-year-old Milwaukee man accused of fatally shooting 1-year-old Zy'Aire Nevels two months ago says he didn't commit the crime.

Davon Chapman spoke very little during a brief arraignment on Monday at Milwaukee County Circuit Court. He pleaded not guilty through his attorney, Russell Jones of Milwaukee, to first-degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon and being a convicted felon possession of a firearm.

Zy'Aire died June 3.

According to a criminal complaint, Chapman followed Zy’Aire's parents in his SUV and fired shots at their car. Zy'Aire was in the vehicle, behind the driver's seat. The shooting took place near the 1900 block of West Atkinson Avenue, by the Milwaukee Public Library Atkinson Branch.

Chapman is the husband of the best friend of Zy’Aire's mother. The criminal complaint says Zy’Aire's mother and Chapman "had been talking," but the complaint doesn't elaborate.

More: Milwaukee County judge finds 11-year-old charged in mother's homicide to be competent

Zy’Aire's mother said she could see Chapman was driving the SUV that pursued them, the complaint said.

Zy'Aire's father, who was driving the vehicle that was being chased, said in the complaint he saw muzzle flashes and heard gunfire as he crossed West Capitol Drive, according to the complaint.

More: 'Not again': Family reeling after losing a second child to violence in Milwaukee

Zy’Aire's father then drove to the nearby Milwaukee Fire Department station at 4060 N. 27th St. Fire personnel then had Zy’Aire transported to Children's Hospital. That's where she died.

According to the complaint, Chapman spoke to his mother on the phone about 45 minutes after the shooting and admitted, "I killed a kid. I got kids. I wasn't trying to do that."

More: Three dead, 20 injured in weekend shootings in Milwaukee, including 9 injured in one incident

If convicted, Chapman could be sentenced up to 75 years in prison.

Circuit Court Judge Ellen R. Brostrom ordered a scheduling conference for Sept. 11.

In all, 17 children have died by homicide in Milwaukee this year. The most recent came Saturday, when a 17-year-old girl was killed in a double shooting on the 4400 block of W. Hampton Ave. The second victim in that shooting was expected to survive, according to police.

There were 106 homicides reported in city of Milwaukee as of Aug. 17, the most updated data provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee man accused of killing 1-year-old pleads not guilty