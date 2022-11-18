Milwaukee man accused of killing Regina Allen, a Black trans woman, pleads not guilty

A Milwaukee man accused of murdering a Black transgender woman nearly three months ago pleaded not guilty Thursday to first-degree reckless homicide.

Clayton Hubbird, 31, was arrested early last month in connection with the fatal shooting of Regina Allen on Aug. 29.

Security footage shows Hubbird and Allen, 35, having a short conversation outside a Milwaukee gas station that day before getting into the suspect’s Chevy Tahoe and driving to her apartment, according to authorities.

A witness later told police there were two people arguing inside a black SUV. The witness allegedly heard a gunshot and Allen screaming, “I’m shot.” The suspect fled and Allen managed to call 911, telling an officer before she died that she was shot by the person she met at the gas station, police said.

A Milwaukee Police detective testified during Thursday’s preliminary hearing that officials matched a license plate with a vehicle belonging to the suspect, local television station WITI-TV reported.

Known to her friends as Mya, Allen was an active member of Sisters Helping Each Other Battle Adversity (SHEBA), a local advocacy and support group for Black transgender women.

Allen was a “beloved and beautiful soul who served as an inspiration to younger transgender girls in her community,” said Tori Cooper, director of community engagement for the Transgender Justice Initiative at the Human Rights Campaign.

A warrant for Hubbird’s arrest was issued Sept. 6, and he was taken into custody four weeks later.

At least 32 trans and gender-nonconforming people have been killed in the U.S. this year. Nearly all of them were trans women of color, according to data compiled by the HRC. Allen’s was believed to be the 29th violent death of a trans person in the country.

Last year marked the deadliest year on record for trans people in the U.S., with at least 56 deaths — nearly all of them Black and Latina trans women.