Milwaukee man arrested during traffic stop dies in police custody

A man who was arrested during a traffic stop early Wednesday morning died later that day while in the custody of Milwaukee police.

An investigation has been launched and three officers have been placed on administrative duty per department policy, according to a police news release.

The man, 20, who police did not identify, was pulled over just before 2 a.m. on Wednesday for a traffic violation. He was arrested after officers learned he had a warrant.

Police said a search of his car also turned up illegal narcotics.

The man was booked at Milwaukee Police Department District 5. Authorities said jail staff "conducted multiple cell checks" and at around 6 a.m. a staffer noticed the man was in need of medical attention.

"Officers provided life-saving measures until they were relieved by the Milwaukee Fire Department. Ultimately, the individual was pronounced deceased," police said.

Chief Jeffrey Norman said to his knowledge the man was not involved in any physical altercations during his arrest and had not been injured prior to being booked.

Norman said the case remains under investigation.