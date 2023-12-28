Milwaukee man charged with 10 felonies in fatal Delafield crash following police chase

A Milwaukee man has been charged with 10 felonies after a police chase ended in a fatal crash that killed his two 10-year-old boys in the town of Delafield on Dec. 20.

Paul Vinson, 29, was in court for his initial appearance Wednesday. His two sons, identified by family to WISN 12 News as 10-year-olds Zapaulion Vinson and Paul Eison-Vinson, were declared dead on the scene of the crash.

A 29-year-old woman was taken to the hospital in stable condition and two girls, ages 14 and 6, were hospitalized in critical condition.

According to the criminal complaint:

A Waukesha County Sheriff's Department deputy attempted to pull over Vinson around 11:50 p.m. Dec. 20 in the city of Pewaukee near Prospect Avenue and Interstate 94. The traffic stop was for traffic violations and no plates displayed.

Once the vehicle stopped and as the deputy approached the car, the driver sped off westbound on Golf Road. Deputies pursued the vehicle, which was going 90 to 95 miles per hour and failed to stop at two stop signs.

Minutes later, the car lost control, went into a ditch along Golf Road, rolled over and crashed, investigators said. The two boys were declared dead at the scene.

Following the crash, the 29-year-old woman told investigators at the hospital that she remembered little from the crash. She was sleeping most of the time as they drove back from the Mall of America in Minnesota to Milwaukee, but woke up to Vinson saying "no, no, no" as the vehicle went into the ditch.

The woman told investigators the children did not use car seats or seatbelts, and that she was the only one wearing her seatbelt in the front seat.

Vinson suffered head and back injuries in the crash. When a state trooper asked Vinson at Aurora Summit Hospital what happened to cause the crash, Vinson said he did not remember and only recalled being on the scene of the crash and arriving at the hospital.

State troopers found marijuana in the car. Vinson was asked if he smoked marijuana, he said "he smoked marijuana yesterday," but then said Wednesday was fuzzy and he was unsure.

According to a review of his driving record by Sgt. Glen Jones with the Wisconsin State Patrol, Vinson has never possessed a valid driver's license and didn't when the crash occurred. The review also determined Vinson had 12 prior convictions for operating with a suspended license between 2013 and 2022.

Court records show Vinson is charged with the following:

Fleeing/eluding an officer resulting in the death of another (two counts)

Fleeing/eluding an officer resulting in great bodily harm (three counts)

Knowingly operating without a valid license – causing death (two counts)

Knowingly operating a motor vehicle without a valid license – causing great bodily harm (three counts)

Vinson's cash bond was set at $1.5 million. He is scheduled to return to Waukesha County court for his preliminary hearing Jan. 12.

Family members, including both boys' grandfather Curtis Vinson, have started a fundraiser to raise money to cover funeral expenses for the two 10-year-olds.

Waukesha County Sheriff's Lt. Nicholas Wenzel said because the deaths resulted from the action of two Waukesha County Sheriff's deputies involved in the pursuit, the investigation must be conducted by an independent law enforcement agency — in this case, the Washington County Sheriff’s Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol. Both will review the pursuit and crash.

