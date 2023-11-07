Milwaukee man charged with 12 counts, including homicide, for killing three in crash while drunk driving, prosecutors say

A lawn sign stationed at the intersection of North Sherman Boulevard and West Florist Avenue, where three people were killed in a crash Friday morning, encourages motorists to drive slowly.

A 23-year-old Milwaukee man has been charged in connection with crashing into a vehicle on Friday, killing the three occupants, prosecutors allege.

Everton Stewart made his initial appearance Tuesday at the Milwaukee County Courthouse. He's been charged with 12 counts, half of which are homicide by intoxicated use of vehicle charges.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner identified the victims as 28-year-old Ebony S. Johnson, 31-year-old Lashonda Jackson and 28-year-old Bobbie Latasha Nicole Dyson.

Messages sent to people believed to be family of the victims weren't immediately returned Tuesday.

According to a criminal complaint:

Police were dispatched to a Milwaukee residence shortly before 2 a.m. Friday. Upon arrival, the caller told police that Stewart had been in an altercation with a woman. The caller said once a group went to help the woman, Stewart attacked them and threatened them with a knife.

Stewart had been drinking all day and the group could smell alcohol on him. Stewart then left the area driving his Toyota Avalon at a high rate of speed.

About 10 minutes later, a crash occurred at the intersection of West Florist Avenue and North Sherman Boulevard. A police investigation found that a Toyota traveling westbound on Florist drove through a flashing red light and T-boned a Nissan.

Johnson was driving the Nissan and was thrown from the vehicle. She died from her injuries at a hospital a couple hours later. Jackson and Dyson died inside the vehicle.

A citizen who heard the crash came to assist and told police that, after the crash, Stewart left the scene on foot.

Police found Stewart at his residence shortly after the crash. He was bleeding from the face, knee and other areas. He appeared intoxicated, had red bloodshot eyes and smelled of alcohol.

About three hours after the crash, Stewart had an blood alcohol concentration level of 0.157 — nearly double the legal limit in Wisconsin.

Stewart admitted to driving the Avalon and being in a crash. He estimated his speed was 60 mph. The posted speed limit on Florist Avenue is 30 mph. He said he left the scene because he didn't see anyone in need of help.

Stewart was convicted in 2019 of operating while intoxicated and his license was revoked for not complying with the required alcohol assessment.

If he's found guilty on all charges, he could be sentenced to up to 40 years to life in prison. An email to Stewart's listed attorney wasn't immediately returned Tuesday.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee man charged in crash that killed three