A Milwaukee man has been charged with attempted homicide in the shooting of his wife in Menomonee Falls

A Milwaukee man has been charged with attempted homicide after his wife — whom he is separated from — was found shot in the head inside a vehicle in Menomonee Falls.

The woman survived the gunshot wound and is receiving medical treatment, according to the criminal complaint.

Michael Turner, 37, was charged May 22 in Waukesha County Court with attempted first-degree intentional homicide with the modifiers of use of a dangerous weapon and domestic abuse. He also was charged with resisting or obstructing an officer and being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to online court records.

Turner is currently being held on a $400,000 cash bond.

According to the criminal complaint:

At about 12:05 a.m. on March 2, Menomonee Falls police found a woman, later identified as Turner's wife, covered in blood and seated in the front passenger side of a white SUV at the intersection of Westbrook Crossing and Main Street in Menomonee Falls.

The woman was taken to Froedtert Hospital where the hospital staff said she was shot in the head and had a bullet fragment in her head that could not be completely removed.

The SUV was found about 3,000 feet from Arandell Corporation in Menomonee Falls, where Turner works. Police determined the SUV, which had two spent 9mm cartridge casings inside, was registered to Turner and his wife.

Cellphone, cellular tower data and Google records show that Turner was near the crime scene the night of March 1.

Phone records indicated that around 11 p.m. March 1, Turner called a friend who lived a few miles from where the SUV was found, asking for a ride home. The friend told police that he did not ask why Turner was in that area or needed a ride, but he gave him a ride home.

A friend of Turner's wife told police that she helped Turner's wife get a rental car a week earlier because Turner controlled her by installing a device to track her location at all times.

The friend also showed police a text message sent to her from Turner's wife that stated, “If I’m killed, hands down Michael did it."

If convicted of all charges, Turner could face a maximum sentence of more than 75 years in prison.

Turner's arraignment is set for June 29 in Waukesha County Court.

