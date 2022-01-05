A Milwaukee man charged in a domestic homicide had been out on $250 bail after prior violence

A Milwaukee man has been charged in the beating death of his girlfriend at his junk car business on Dec. 27.

Dennis Kurasz, 44, called police to his auto recycling business, A-1 Junk Cars at 4900 N. 32nd St., and said he and the victim had been attacked by robbers.

He later admitted he suspected his girlfriend, Amanda Ducharme, 43, and son were secretly steering away business to their own operation, according to the criminal complaint.

Ducharme was found in a bathroom, part of an apartment located within the same building, with extensive head injuries. Kurasz told police he had struck Ducharme repeatedly with a concrete-bottomed rodent trap.

At the time, Kurasz was out on $250 bail in an April case in which he was charged with domestic violence against Ducharme, and with having a gun as a felon. He was not to have contact with Ducharme.

After the May 1 domestic violence incident, Ducharme told police she feared Kurasz because he told her if she ever put him in jail, he'd kill her.

Notes in that case indicate that he would have been put on a GPS tracking bracelet while out on bail — if any became available. With more defendants out longer awaiting trials since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, there has often been a shortage of the devices.

Milwaukee County Chief Judge Mary Triggiano said more than 120 people are on a waiting list for electronic monitoring, and that Kurasz was among them.

Now facing a charge of first-degree intentional homicide, Kurasz is being held at the Milwaukee County Jail, with bail set at $250,000. If he could post that amount, he would be subject to electronic monitoring. If there were still no available GPS bracelets, Kurasz would have to post $275,000 to bail out. His preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 11.

