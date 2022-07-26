Milwaukee man charged in the killing of a West Allis woman, the mother of three of his children

A 25-year-old Milwaukee man has been charged in the killing of a West Allis woman, the mother of three of their children.

Wilson Medina Cruz was charged July 22 in Milwaukee County Circuit Court with first-degree intentional homicide with use of a dangerous weapon in the shooting death of Ninoshka Maestre Lozada, 24, of West Allis.

If convicted, Medina Cruz faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison.

According to the criminal complaint:

At 12:27 p.m. July 18, West Allis police responded to the 1300 block of South 72nd Street for a report of screaming and five gunshots.

When they arrived, they found a woman, later identified as Maestre Lozada, with an apparent gunshot wound to her chest.

Police and fire personnel provided medical attention to Maestre Lozada, but she died at the scene.

Medina Cruz had been Maestre Lozada's boyfriend for two to three years, and the couple had three children together, according to Maestre Lozada's sister.

She said Medina Cruz had beaten up Maestre Lozada in the past in domestic violence incidents, the complaint said.

West Allis police arrested Medina Cruz on July 19 at an Embassy Hotel in Oak Creek.

Medina Cruz initially denied being involved in the homicide and carrying a gun, but when questioned further by police, he admitted to shooting Maestre Lozada with a 9mm firearm, the complaint said.

He told police that he and Maestre Lozada were arguing about another woman, and Maestre Lozada "started getting aggressive."

He said the shooting happened when Maestre Lozada came outside and was swinging at him, saying that he shot her and wasn’t looking. He said he "just shot like crazy."

A cash bail of $500,000 was set during Medina Cruz's initial court appearance July 23, according to online court records.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 2.

