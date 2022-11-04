A Milwaukee man has been charged in the Oak Creek movie theater stabbing and brawl

A Milwaukee man is facing one felony count of first-degree reckless injury using a dangerous weapon following a brawl at an Oak Creek movie theater on Nov. 1.

Syafiq Mohamed-Hussin, 22, could face up to $100,000 in fines and 30 years behind bars if convicted, according to a criminal complaint filed in Milwaukee County Circuit Court.

Oak Creek Police on Nov. 1 found a 19-year-old man with approximately 17 stab wounds at the South Shore Cinema, 7261 S. 13th St., just after 10 p.m., according to Capt. Dave Ashenhurst.

The fight was started by “disruptive patrons,” Ashenhurst said.

According to the complaint:

The 19-year-old was taken to Froedtert Hospital, and he was found to have two punctured lungs, among other injuries.

Mohamed-Hussin turned himself in to police and admitted to using “his car key in his right hand with the key extended from the fob” to stab the man. He also admitted to kicking the man once.

Video surveillance from the theater showed a friend of Mohamed-Hussin tackle the 19-year-old to the ground. Mohamed-Hussin was seen “making numerous punching type motions” into the man’s body.

Mohamed-Hussin told police he was led to believe the 19-year-old had beaten up another of his friends in the theater and knocked them unconscious, saying he was mad and upset and wanted to make the victim hurt.

