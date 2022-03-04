Milwaukee man charged with secretly filming over 500 people inside locker rooms at multiple Wisconsin Athletic Club gyms

A Milwaukee man is facing more than 50 years in prison and up to $150,000 in fines after police say he secretly recorded both minors and adults inside a handful of local Wisconsin Athletic Club locker rooms.

Police allege that Peng Dong, 33, secretly recorded 542 victims with a hidden camera. At least nine of those victims appear to be 10 years old or younger, according to a criminal complaint.

Police said Dong would maneuver the camera, which was placed inside a coffee cup that had small holes on the side of the lid, so that it would capture individuals who were changing. Some of the recordings dated back to August 2019.

The three Wisconsin Athletic Club locations Dong recorded at were the Brookfield location, 20075 Water Tower Blvd., the Wauwatosa location, 8700 Watertown Plank Road, and the Glendale location, 7601 North Port Washington Road.

Dong was caught with the camera by another gym member on Dec. 24, 2021, at the Brookfield gym.

According to the criminal complaint:

He originally told police he set up the camera to make sure no one would steal from his locker.

Police found several different laptops, hard drives and flash drives in his vehicle containing hours of footage. Dong organized the videos by date and location.

Police noticed that Dong would often move the camera so it could better capture individuals changing.

Dong was charged Tuesday with 15 counts of capturing an intimate representation.

"The Wisconsin Athletic Club takes the safety of their members very seriously," the company said in a statement Friday. "It is clearly stated in our clubs that the use of video is prohibited in our locker rooms.

"We are saddened that this took place and have a zero-tolerance policy for these actions and misconduct."

