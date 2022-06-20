The Milwaukee man charged in the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy will not have his trial moved after all

The trial against Darrell Brooks Jr. in connection with the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack last year will be held in Waukesha County, with a jury of county residents, after a judge on Monday denied a change of venue motion.

Instead of moving the trial, Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow said the jury pool would be expanded and both parties would have additional strikes and time for questioning jurors to ensure a fair trial. The jury will be sequestered at the courthouse during the day, but allowed to return home at night.

Brooks, 40, is charged with killing six people and injuring more than 60 others after driving an SUV through the 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade. He faces 83 charges in total and has pleaded not guilty to all of them.

At the hearing, Brooks' attorney Jeremy Perri also requested a state evaluation for Brooks, saying that the defense can still change Brooks' plea to not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect.

Perri filed a change of venue request in February. The request sought to move the trial to another location or bring an outside jury to adjudicate it.

Since the parade attack affected so many people in Waukesha County and drew national attention, Perri argued that jurors from within the county could not be impartial.

Darrell Brooks Jr. enters the Waukesha County Courthouse courtroom on Monday. A judge denied Brooks' request to move his trial for the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack outside of Waukesha County.

Dorow said the court does not have to move the trial to keep it impartial, and can use other methods, such as expanding jury selection abilities, to ensure a fair trial.

"It is not required that jurors be totally ignorant of the facts and issues involved," Dorow said. "The nature of the publicity has been factual and objective ... not an attempt to influence the public of the guilt or innocence of Mr. Brooks."

Dorow granted both parties unlimited strikes for cause and extra preemptory strikes, totaling 10, which are used to dismiss a juror without naming a reason.

Waukesha County District Attorney Sue Opper said that once the trial begins, it is still possible for the venue to change. The trial is scheduled for Oct. 3-28, but it may conclude before or after that date depending on how long the jury deliberates.

Brooks' charges include six counts of first-degree intentional homicide and 61 counts of recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon. Conviction on one of the homicide charges is punishable by a life sentence plus five years.

Brooalso faces charges in connection to a previous incident in Milwaukee. In that case, he's facing two charges of bail jumping and two charges of domestic abuse battery involving a former girlfriend who he's accused of attacking just minutes before the parade.

About three weeks earlier, Brooks allegedly punched and ran over the same woman with his car at a Milwaukee gas station. His bail in that case was set at $1,000, which he posted. He was released five days before the parade.

Brooks is currently held in Waukesha County Jail on a $5 million bail.

